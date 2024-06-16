It is time to redefine a hero

The Bazukulu (grandchildren) and people who have just come to the country should know that Uganda is a land of both martyrs and heroes. The Uganda martyrs did not put up resistance.

However, those who died as heroes put up resistance; you beat me I beat you. When dealing with Uganda, you should know those two,” President Museveni said on the 35th National Heroes’ Day celebrations.

The word “hero” is not a noun but an adjective in politics. It depends on which side of the divide one lies in order to be deemed one. The only constant is perspective.

So, please, allow me to give mine.

Heroes are a form of explanation. They are thus used by those who hail them to explain or illustrate a political dispensation or persuasion.

Being of flesh and blood, they animate the inanimate.

In this way, they explain the purported sacrifices made by the ruling group. This legitimises the leadership, but not necessarily its leaders.

That is because leaders come and go, as we have seen with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Apart from the President and a hatful of NRM politicos, the leadership of the NRM is different from what we saw in 1986.

At the advent of NRM rule, the leadership exceeded the limitations of party loyalty. This was the essence of broad based politics.

Today, the leadership is limited to party loyalty. This is the bulwark of multipartyism.

Of course, this evolution of emphasis on democratic form has suffered from a lack of substance. This is simply because parties are more apparent than real.

In essence, Uganda is a party state. And the NRM will not be party to anything less as it monopolises the means of governance.

This has led to its vocabulary monopoly on what constitutes a hero and what does not.

Thus, to build on what I said earlier, the word “hero”, in our context, is a possessive adjective. That is because it shows possession or ownership over the abstract noun “hero” by the NRM.

Yet if the meaning of the word hero is to mean anything to Ugandans, it must not be possessed. It must be demonstrated.

This brings us to the heart of the matter.

As argued earlier, we cannot escape the adjectival nature of what a hero has become. This is in view of the polarised state of our politics.

Possibly now we must demand that the word hero evolves from a possessive adjective to a demonstrative adjective.

This, in turn, would result in the adjective demonstrating the noun in order to help us answer the question: Which?

For we are all heroes when it comes to living a single day in the mess our country has become. However, we must decide which kind of hero is more heroic than the rest.

Our definition or re-definition of the word must then embrace which kind of hero expresses our shared Ugandaness, as it were.

Typically, with the dogs having gone to the country instead of the reverse, it is time we recognised the unknown warrior.

In the United Kingdom, the grave of the Unknown Warrior is where lies the unidentified member of the British armed forces killed on a European battlefield during the World War I.

In Uganda, our unknown warrior is the everyday Ugandan.

The one who braves a system rigged against them. But still wakes up every day, rolls up their sleeves to feed their starving family. This warrior is anonymous due to being each and every one of us outside the ruling group.

Yes, you are the hero. The rest are just explanations.