It’s all fun and games until it isn’t, when the decision-maker isn’t around anymore

Let us start with two stories. The first is from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, but from the time when it was known as Zaire – under the grip of the enigmatic president, Mobutu Sese Seko. It is said that towards the end, the ‘Leopard of Zaire’ managed to stay in power partly because those opposed to him could not come around to agree on who would take over from him. While internal and external forces agreed that the man needed to go, there was no consensus on who was qualified to provide an upgrade or who wasn’t compromised and untainted by the man’s all-reaching corruption.

Mobutu had run down the country so bad and pocketed everyone of any significance while at it that there didn’t seem to be a way past him. That is how, in part, those who eventually put boots on the ground ended up needing to front the largely ineffectual Laurent-Désiré Kabila, who they plucked from exile in Tanzania.

The second is picked from Haiti, the first and perhaps only country where slaves staged a rebellion against their French masters, freed themselves and established a state. Unfortunately, for all their endeavours, its people haven’t known much peace or found fortune – in part because of the constant meddling from particular foreign powers. On the morning of Wednesday, 7 July 2021, Haitians woke up to news that gangsters had breached security at the presidential palace in the capital, Port-au-Prince, got into President Jovenel Moïse’s bedroom – without a fight from his guards – and killed him. Moïse was the 5th Haitian president to be killed in office – so this was not an entirely new situation. What was new is the succession crisis in which the country found itself after the man’s untimely death.

You see, according to Haiti’s constitution, the prime minister is mandated to take over in case the president vacates office unceremoniously. Days before his death, Moise had named Ariel Henry as prime minister, replacing Claude Joseph, who had been in acting capacity for three months. The president was assassinated the night before the handover was scheduled to take place, meaning that the new guy couldn’t take over because he could only be sworn in by the President.

But that wasn’t all, at the time of his killing, Haiti had only 10 elected legislators – out of a constitutional 30 because Moise had not organised elections since acceding to power in 2017. The judiciary which inexplicably has only three-year terms, was also not operational because their terms hadn’t been renewed, no replacements had been nominated and its head had died of Covid-19 a month before the assassination.

So, why are these two stories important? Well, because an omnipotent leader has the potential to cause national paralysis. This week, Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament died. For all its deficiencies, Jacob Oulanyah, was, the last hope for that parliament. He seemed to understand the polarisation of our times yet conducted his business unphased by the complexities and contradictions of his role, like we had seen or see with those at his rank.

His ability to work and politick with extreme dexterity and accommodate political friends and foes in ways inconceivable for most, put him in good stead and provided some hope that even as it ails, Parliament will somewhat still limp on. He was the kind, if this were Mobutu’s Zaire, who would most likely have been found closest to a replacement. Now, imagine him in a far functionally superior Uganda! It is sad that with his death, the life hasn’t been sucked out of a debilitated Parliament but also, that for Uganda, the useful options are quickly dwindling.

A bad sign of what to expect is the government’s press statement announcing that “Cabinet therefore, decided that Parliament shall convene on Friday, 25/3/2022 to fill the vacancy of Speaker as the law requires.” It is a curious line because it is not Cabinet’s place to decide when Parliament should convene and what order of business will be conducted. But who is to say we aren’t likely to see that a lot more often?

Which takes us back to Moise and what happens to a country when decisions are made as and when an all-powerful president wishes; or what happens when that president is suddenly not around. The apparent lack of leadership and decision-making outside of the presidency should worry everyone.