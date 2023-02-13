It’s good govt has declined to renew OHCHR mandate

The government of Uganda has declined to renew its host agreement with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) .

The OHCHR mandate, which was signed on February 9, 2020 has thus come to an end, with a six-month period left to wrap up.

The reasoning of the government, counting on their achievements in human rights, is that there is no longer need to have a physical presence in Uganda, owing to the peace in northern Uganda and north–eastern Uganda, as well as the presence of a robust human rights focused organisations.

The mandate of the OHCHR has over time been expanded from operations in conflict affected areas to including all human rights issues and the last being establishment of a regional training centre in 2020.

Rather than ask more of OHCHR, we have decided we no longer need them. One is often very suspicious, when government, often broke and in need of complementary services and support, chooses to say, ‘we are more than enough in this’, put your money elsewhere.

It is a good thing though that government is able to acknowledge the contribution of OHCHR towards the promotion of human rights since its establishment in 2006. This page would not be enough to count the specific contributions of OHCHR. That would be the subject of their exit report.

But it is particularly a good thing that government has declined to renew the OHCHR mandate. This is not because I do not like OHCHR and what they do. As a matter of fact, to declare my conflict of interest, I have participated in some of their training for journalists.

However, it is a good thing because for most people, the masks of the democratic nation we wear continue to peel off layer by layer, and sooner or later, it will no longer be possible to pretend that we are a democratic or hybrid regime, with meaningful elements of democracy and some tendencies of authoritarianism. We will either be democratic or authoritarian.

When government suspended the operations of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF) in 2021, it seemed a small quarrel that would soon be ironed out. Then a year went by, with many civil society organisations (CSOs) and government programmes related to media, democracy and human rights, literally paralysed.

Many of the meaningful work these organisations do, on whose presence government is now counting to continue the good work, had come to nought.

The suspension of DGF was eventually lifted, but like the organisations they had previously supported, it too did not remain the same. It literally just returned to close - forgive my interpretation.

In all that, it did not matter, what the cost of suspending DGF would be. The loss of jobs, resources, complementing government work, and partnership between various CSOs were some of the results. With actions taken on DGF going so smoothly, we knew that like Oliver Twist, government would expand its reach, pinch some more. And like DGF, most people are hopeful that there will be negotiations and the OHCHR mandate will be renewed.

We will wait and watch, and government will do what it likes, and we will say our good byes to OHCHR. Still, it is a good thing that we have stopped pretending on the basics. The less of pretence, the better for more Ugandans to accept that things have gone south.

As OHCHR follows in the footsteps of the DGF, we have to review Chapter Four of our Constitution. The exit of these international entities, however, weaken the national and locally-founded organisations by denying them funding, and capacity building.

Many of the once reputable organisations doing great work in support of democratic governance are probably dying slowly. And one cannot doubt how deliberate government is, in weakening any form of institutionalised check on its activities.

Beyond the presence of constitutional provisions to support human rights and constitutional bodies such as the Human Rights Commission, the low level of tolerance for the human rights’ work is what speaks volume. We demonstrate how narrow our idea of human rights are, how little our commitments to these international standards are, and that much of it is for the gallery.

Based on what we hear and see, we need more of human rights protection and promotion. Let me stay hopeful, that the OHCHR mandate will be renewed and even expanded.