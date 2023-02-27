It’s not all doom and gloom for journalism

A media executive at the Daily Maverick once took a group of journalists through their membership plan at a conference on monetising content. He summarised his presentation with an apt phrase: “You can’t put lipstick on a pig”, adding: “There is no substitute for quality content”.

This came to mind during a recent training where a journalist told me he earns Shs1,000 per story and his employer does not facilitate story sourcing. His colleagues shared similar stories. In this era of digital disruption where the media landscape is unpredictable, these are the journalists expected to produce quality stories that provide constructive context and valuable insights even as media organisations grapple with a myriad of challenges including layoffs, misinformation, monetising digital platforms, etc.

Trust in the media has also declined. What is not in doubt is that quality content sells. This is affirmed by financial reports of media organisations that are making positive strides, a clear illustration that with strategic investment in content development and up-skilling, in response to changing business trends, all is not doom and gloom for the industry.

The Guardian Media Group is a case in point. Its 2021/2022 financial results showed impressive performance, with total revenues increasing by £30.3 million to £255.8 million from £225.5 million in 2021, the highest since 2007/2008. Notably, as at March 2022, The Guardian had more than one million recurring digital supporters and 112,000 print subscriptions. Digital reader revenues increased to £76.1 million from £68.7 million in 2021 and have now surpassed print reader revenues (£71.5m) for the first time.

The Guardian didn’t achieve this by chance. The report highlights a deliberate response to sustained shifts in the market, where the “business continues to deliver against a strategic plan which prioritises investment in high-quality journalism, digital products, data management, and other capabilities that drive reach, engagement, and revenue on a global basis”, including an innovative business model.

The Guardian’s story is not isolated. In June last year, The Economist announced its most successful year financially since 2016 due to increased subscriptions. Such stories offer optimism for media organisations navigating the volatile media ecosystem in a bid to find a viable profit model. The Economist’s annual report contains useful insights.

While these success stories are inspiring, media organisations should approach modelling their newsrooms alongside such entities with caution. It’s crucial to study models that work and adopt aspects that fit within the capacity and vision of your news organisation. It would be counterproductive to copy and paste newsroom structures and alien job titles from more profitable media houses expecting guaranteed success because audiences, resources, and journalistic talents vary.

Success depends hugely on investment in quality journalism. A newsroom that is transforming to tip the digital market in its favour must invest in innovation, training, and prepare team leaders across departmental operations for changing trends in the business.

This is critical as audiences increasingly adopt digital subscriptions. The Economist report showed that more people were choosing annual subscriptions rather than monthly, with 52 percent of their 1.18m subscribers now digital-only and during the year, 66 percent of new readers chose digital subscriptions. This is positive for reader retention compared to print copy sales that, in our market, is often determined by headlines. Digital content also appeals to readership in the Diaspora who cannot easily access print editions.

The Economist and The Guardian have shown that building a sustained digital subscription through consistent quality content is the basis for business viability. Newsrooms that use this strategy will survive and thrive. Media owners have two choices: invest in quality content creation and thrive or – to paraphrase a fitting terminology once used by journalist Daniel Kalinaki – wait for the last journalist in the newsroom to switch off the lights.