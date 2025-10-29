It’s not enough to raise service just once a year

Recently, Uganda marked its annual Customer Care Week. Across banking halls, insurance firms and corporate offices, staff in ties and uniforms, traditional garb and branded T-shirts gathered to celebrate customers. There were gift hampers, tokens of appreciation, surprise visits, themed dress days, and outreach programmes. It was all in the name of “thank you” to the people who keep the cogs of commerce turning. But as the festivities fade and the banners come down, there is one message that should linger: customer care must be more than an annual show. It must be a 365-day practice, woven into every part of operations.

However good these endeavours are, they sometimes serve as a veneer, an annual window dressing that hides a more troubling reality: in many places, when the week of fanfare ends, so do the extra attentions and service improvements. Customer complaints pile up, feedback loops go cold, and promises fade into silence.

The dangers of this are that expectations are set too high during the celebration, then dashed when “normal service” resumes. Customers may feel misled if the service they experience most days is far below what was promised during the celebration. Extra staff, special offers, and gifts all cost time and money.

If those are not matched with structural changes (staff training, process improvements, responsiveness, accountability), the effect is superficial. When customer care becomes seen as a PR exercise, it can breed cynicism among customers and demotivation among staff. If Uganda’s businesses are going to celebrate customer care week annually, that is good. But for real transformation, companies must treat customer care as the backbone, not the ornament. Here are ways to make that shift: Collect and respond to customer feedback daily, then close the loop: show what was changed because customers spoke up. Senior executives should regularly spend time interacting directly with customers. Not just during customer care week, but as part of their weekly/monthly routine. That signals value and builds insight.

Reward not only sales and revenue, but also indicators like customer satisfaction, problem resolution time, repeat business, net promoter score, or similar metrics.

Outreach (like tree planting, giving out kits) is valuable, but should be aligned with the core business. For example, in sectors like insurance or banking, incorporating financial literacy, better access, fair pricing, and transparency are more directly tied to customer well. To corporates, I say: use customer care week not only as a showcase, but as a benchmark. What you do this week should mirror what you do every week. If not, then re-examine your commitment.

To regulators and industry bodies: set minimum service standards and customer rights, and monitor compliance. Too often, customers suffer silently because there is no mechanism enforcing accountability beyond marketing slogans. To customers: demand better. Use feedback channels. Be vocal where service is good and where it is not. Your voice matters; companies do respond when the cost of losing you becomes higher than the cost of improving service.

The author, Sheila Laker is an MBA student, Makerere Business School

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;