It’s not time yet for women to be presidents

By  Musaazi Namiti

What you need to know:

  •  Mr Kyagulanyi is right. Until Mr Museveni clipped Ms Kadaga’s political wings, she behaved very much like a president-in-waiting and was making pronouncements about public matters that seemed like they were coming from the President. 

The president of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi, was this week quoted by local media as saying that First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga is interested in running for president but fears being victimised by President Museveni.

