It’s okay to pay taxes, but taxpayers don’t see benefits

Tax protests are back in the news. Traders in Kampala are complaining bitterly that they are being overtaxed. The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is showing no signs of backing down because it is under immense pressure from the government to tax everything taxable to raise more revenue.

The case for more taxes has always been that the government needs money to deliver social services, maintain security, build infrastructure, etc. and that taxes are paid in all countries. But the problem we have in Uganda is that it is hard to convince Ugandans that their money is being put to good use. That leaders are accountable when it comes to spending taxpayers’ money.

Our political leaders are paid a lot of money — an MP’s salary, for example, is in the neighbourhood of Shs25m — and we have far more MPs than we need. Why does a country of 45 million people have 550 MPs? What do they do for Uganda? Why doesn’t the government tell Ugandans that, as it demands more taxes, it will control its spending?

There is almost nothing new in what I am saying since I have previously written about how Ugandan taxpayers are getting a raw deal. However, a patient in pain cannot stop grimacing until the pain is gone. People will not stop complaining about taxes until they see that leaders care about how taxpayers’ money is spent.

Ugandans want to go, for example, to the national referral hospital and find that it works. Yet many find that even over-the-counter drugs in the hospital’s pharmacy are sometimes out of stock, and patients have to buy them from private pharmacies. Political leaders have clearly demonstrated that they have no incentive to fix major problems plaguing Mulago because they and their families do not even use the hospital.

President Museveni has been in power for 39 years and has been to almost every district in Uganda. He has attended weddings of sons and daughters of people with whom he fought the Bush War that brought him to power in 1986 — but I have never seen photos of him at Mulago to see how the hospital works.

Consequently, these days when you hear news of the death of a senior government official, chances are that they died in a foreign hospital and their body has to be flown back home at the expense of the taxpayer. People are not happy. Traders see URA staff and resentment sets in because they know URA wants taxes over which a few people in government have the final say on how they should be used.

A trader in Kikuubo who is complaining about high taxes will get even angrier if they have to use a generator because the power supply is unreliable. Here is another good example to hammer my point home. In 2019, the government revived Uganda Airlines using taxpayers’ money.

It went against the advice of many who argued, with reason, that the airline was going to lose money. Last week, Uganda Airlines was in the news again as MPs sought answers as to why it is making losses and some of its aircraft are grounded.

The taxpayers supported a business venture that is making losses, and people behind the project do not really care because they continue to earn high salaries.

A government that cares about how taxpayers' money should be spent would drastically cut the salary of everyone working for the airline until it returns to profitability — and that is assuming that it ever will. But expecting our government to do that is a bit like asking a pickpocket to guard your wallet. The government works the way it wants, not how people want.

Mr Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former

Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk



