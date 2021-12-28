It's still well when religious leaders are neutral about politics

Then the Pharisees went and plotted how they might entangle Him in His talk. And they sent to Him their disciples with the Herodians, saying, “Teacher, we know that You are true, and teach the way of God in truth; nor do You care about anyone, for You do not regard the person of men. Tell us, therefore, what do You think? Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, or not?” But Jesus perceived their wickedness, and said, “Why do you test Me, you hypocrites? Show Me the tax money.” So they brought Him a denarius. And He said to them, “Whose image and inscription is this?” They said to Him, “Caesar’s.” And He said to them, “Rendertherefore, to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” When they heard these words, they marveled, and left Him and went their way.

Bible readers will trace the above text to the book of Matthew, the 22nd chapter, beginning from the 15th verse. Augustus Caesar was a Roman emperor of the time. In Jesus’ time, Jerusalem was under Roman occupation and it was possibly to be expected that Israelites would view the Messiah as a potential redeemer from political subjugation. Jesus, on the other hand, seems to have been preoccupied with other objectives. He did not allow to be diverted. The Pharisees may not have been particularly interested in what Jesus could do about the political situation of the day, but rather if they could land him in trouble with the authorities. However, the scenario still relates to the interface between Jesus’ purpose on earth and earthly government. Jesus seems to have considered his mission to be above the temporary structures of earthly governance.

In our today’s situation, political players occasionally try to call out religious leaders towards playing active roles in political discourse. In some instances, they blame the same leaders for appearing unconcerned about political injustices. Like any passionate crusaders, political activists normally expect others to appreciate and rally behind them in pursuing what they personally believe. It is under such circumstance, that they would feel frustrated when religious leaders do not deploy their influence to the cause of political arousal. However, logically and strategically speaking, nothing within the covenanted assignment of men and women under God’s call compels them to be so engaged in politics. They may so choose, as any other individuals do, to apply themselves to political situations. They should not be viewed as to be doing wrong if they do not. It is not in their primary role towards humanity.

Needless to say, there is a lot in pursuing perfect governance systems on earth that would rhyme perfectly with the service of religious leaders to humanity. Even so does humanism, yet it detaches importance from the supernatural and divine world, to which a religious leaders call is inevitably attached. For all the good attributes of democratic governance, many people tend to shade it a lot with Godliness. People cannot envisage how religious leaders can be at ease while democratic principles are being seemingly violated. The plain truth though is that, regardless of its good accompaniments, democracy is many things but is not God ordained order. It is entirely a human innovation that should not hold anybody at ransom, to get avowed to it, on grounds of one’s religious responsibilities.

It is therefore very fine for religious leaders not be consumed with political zeal, even when things in the political space are not going perfect. In any case, political systems really never go perfectly anywhere. To demand of religious leaders’ political zeal is to ask them to cede part of their divine calling towards the vocation of those who have chosen their political callings.

While everybody is expected to desire the good of earthly government systems, there are many other important vocations that take up the lives of individuals. Religious leaders should be left to dedicate themselves to the vocation of the divine assignment upon their lives. Jesus exemplified it by refusing to be dragged into issues of taxation in ancient Israel. The Jews could have easily blamed him for endorsing Roman occupation as a result.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant







