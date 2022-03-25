Jacob Oulanyah, our true north star

In 1980, 15-year-old Jacob Oulanyah was my Senior One Math student at St Joseph’s College, Layibi, Gulu. I was a 24-year old Grade V teacher of Math and Physics who had just graduated the year before, 1979, from National Teachers’ College (NTC), Kyambogo.

On transfer to Gulu High School, a co-ed (mixed) school, 1981-1983, I also taught Math and Physics in S1 and S3.

It was not until the mid-1990s that I would again run into Oulanyah in Kampala City. I had left Uganda in 1989 for further studies in the USA and returned in October 1996.

I had gone to consult my friend, lawyer Charles Owor (RIP), at his then law firm in Uganda House wing on Nkrumah Road. Only to find it was the law firm of three idealistic young Acholi lawyers: Charles Owor, Jacob Oulanyah and Nobert Mao. All were passionate for justice—especially for Northern Uganda!

Next encounter with Oulanyah came in 2002/2003 when he was first term MP, Omoro County. By then I was a lecturer in Peace Studies and founder director, Centre for Conflict Management and Peace Studies, Gulu University. A group of Acholi MPs including Oulanyah, Hilary Onek and Zachary Olum addressed a town hall in St Monica’s Vocational Centre, Gulu. I attended and sat at the back of the hall. Oulanyah noticed me, pointed at me and said loud and clear for the hall audience to hear: “You see that man sitting over there? That was my teacher in Layibi College. I loved the way he spoke English and since then I have wanted to speak like him!”

From then on, I became lapwony (teacher) whenever we met or spoke on the phone, and he became latin kwan, meaning “student”. But the literal translation of latin kwan is “child-reader” with “teacher-student” power hierarchy connotations.

Oulanyah was as passionate for justice for the down-trodden and voiceless as he was intellectually reflexive. One particular religious encounter genuinely baffled him during the Juba Peace Talks. This was the fervency and seriousness with which Joseph Kony LRA rebels’ prayed to “God”. He later remarked to me: “Lapwony, those guys prayed so fervently and seriously that I felt ashamed of my own shallow prayers.” I encouraged him not to feel ashamed of his prayers because most Acholi Christian leaders: Anglican, Catholic or Pentecostal; did not have the courage to confront Joseph Kony and rebuke him about his LRA ‘holy spirit’ that sanctioned violence and death against the same Acholi people he purported to liberate.

Oulanyah relished philosophical and theological articulations from Lapwony George Piwang-Jalobo! When he became Deputy Speaker in 2011, he introduced me to his office secretary in Parliament as his former teacher in Layibi college. Henceforth, the secretary would always welcome me with a warm smile when I went to see him in his office: “Lapwony madit; wapwoyo bino” (Big teacher: welcome). One of our memorable jokes occurred in 2019 when my big brother, retired Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi, received his honorary doctorate in the Kampala Serena Hotel. Oulanyah was the guest of honour. I had gone fully clad with my decorated “bila” (horn) round my neck. I blew it when my brother was hooded and robed with his honorary doctorate regalia. When I went to greet him, Rt Hon Oulanyah said, “Lapwony, if you see my “bila”, you will run!” I then taunted him: “But where is it? It should be on your neck!” He replied, “I have left it in the car!” To which I said, “next time, wear it.” And he replied, “I will”.

So I was mighty proud of him when he wore his “bila’ on his neck and blew it throughout the presidential campaigns in 2020 and 2021. When they played “Yoo Leng, Piliii”, it was beautiful to watch him dance with his “bila” round his neck and blowing it too!

But alas, Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah, Twon Coo, Oteka Olweny: you are silent now, though your “bila pwod kok” over the hills from yonder! You showed Uganda that excellence is still possible in our governance and political discourse. Even though mediocrity fights tooth and nail to become the norm. You were a straight-line and hence a BIG threat next to every crooked line. You were the genuine, original article and hence a nighmare next to every counterfeit!

You shot from the skies of Omoro, Acholiland, northern Uganda and lit up the skies over Uganda. And then you quickly vanished like a meteorite into many twinkling stars. You have now kissed the face of God. And now you smile and dance with the angels. Smile on. Dance on. Twon Coo, Oteka lweny, Oluma!