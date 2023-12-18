James Pimundu: Fare thee well big brother

I could not find the energy to write last week. I had just received the news that our big brother, James Pimundu had died in a South African Hospital. I had been in touch with his wife, Jesca and hoped we would get out of the nightmare we were in. My brother came to Kampala for a medical visit from Lusaka, Zambia, where he worked as country director, Plan International. He had back pain. What seemed like a small thing soon turned into a surgery, discharged a couple of days later, and then cancer. We were shocked.

There are things you want to hear about from a distance, hoping that it would not be part of your story. We were scared but hopeful. ‘James will pull through this soon enough and return to Zambia’, we told ourselves. Days turned into weeks.

By the end of October, we were worried. The chemotherapy was taking its toll and so was the trouble with healing from the surgery. It turned into an in and out visit to Mulago Cancer Institute. That trip, for anyone who has made it often, is quite draining.

So, when Plan International graciously offered to transfer him to South Africa, we felt relieved. It seemed as though God had seen our agony and sent an angel to save our James. We trusted that like most people who go in search of better treatment, our James would return in good shape.

For most people who saw us growing up, it was impossible to think we were cousins. James was the first grandchild of our grandparents and big brother to us. My mother and her sisters had been intentional about closing any gaps between us. We shared holidays in each other’s’ homes.

James’ mother, whom we lost in 2021 was a nice aunt to spend holidays with. We gravitated towards her home, because she would ‘spoil us’ as much as our grandparents did. As such, we never treated ourselves as cousins. James and I were very close. He was my inspiration. He gave me permission to dream about going to university. I spent most of my high school holidays at his house, in different places where he was area development project manager. I got to meet many of his friends. He often joked that I had stolen his friends, as many of them became my friends too. These friends have been standing with us since his death on December 6 and we are so grateful.

By the time he worked at the World Vision International head office in Nakasero, I was working and I sat at Amber House. We spent a lot of time together. We shared a love for good food and met in many nice restaurants around Nakasero and Kololo because he liked the finest things in life. We ate, talked, laughed and joked endlessly.

I had the best big brother in the world, it seemed to me. We were confidants. He wanted the best for me, treated me as a special and amazing little sister. He taught me that I deserved the best, cared for me and treated me as an adult, with respect. Jesca accepted our special relationship and he sometimes brought us the same dresses, different colours. He affectionately called me ‘lil Sis’. James was very hard working. When I learnt that my birth name Emiliana meant ‘hard work’, I thought my mother had set me up. But it was James from whom I learnt hard work and to dream.

It is not surprising that he became a citizen of the world very early on. Few Ugandans may know him today because he has been away a lot, leading Child Fund International as country director in the Gambia and Sierra Leon, and before that in Rwanda.

We shared love for development, books, and music. It was not by accident that I had read development at the university. My years at his house while at World Vision shaped my interests beyond journalism. These communities were so deprived, I wanted to contribute to uplifting them. He was very proud of his work, and made it sort of cool.

Whenever we met, it was a mini-international development discourse. We talked about Robert Chambers, Amartya Sen and any authors of shared interest. Even when he was sick, we still managed to talk about our favourite development texts.

He worked hard, cared for us, led the way and deeply loved his family. His children meant everything to him. And sometimes, he did things his way and we accepted that. We did everything to save our brother and left the rest to God. Every family has its strong pillars. James was the strongest pillar in ours. We shall deeply miss him as the head of our family. His passion and commitment to international development will be greatly missed. Fare thee well, big brother James. Gone too soon. Even then, we still have to be thankful for 52 amazing years our family had him here. He will now be watching over us from up above.