Jane Frances Abodo: DPP who flattered to deceive?

The tail end of August saw President Museveni appoint former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, to the office of Principal Judge. She replaces Justice Flavian Zeija, who is currently serving as the Deputy Chief Justice. Her appointment was, however, met with mixed reactions. Her Lordship Jane Francis Abodo, a Makerere University and Trinity College Dublin graduate, started as a prosecution apprentice in the Office of the DPP and grew through the ranks to head the anti-corruption desk.

She was elevated to a High Court judge in February 2018 and, soon after, appointed DPP to replace Justice Mike Chibita, who had been appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court. It was a celebrated appointment for the then High Court judge who, while working as a prosecutor, had pushed numerous reforms, including being the lead on plea bargaining. She was named prosecutor of the year in 2015 by her Uganda Law Society peers, ostensibly because her department had the highest conviction rates.

Appointed DPP in April 2020, Justice Abodo showed up riding a whirlwind of promise, but has left in a cloud of disappointment. The prison population increased, bearing testimony to a police-to-prisons pipeline clogged beyond capacity. For just over five years as DPP, she sat atop this pipeline but didn’t do much to stem the flow. Our prisons are the most crowded they’ve ever been. The prison population went up from 61,000 in the 2020/2021 financial year to more than 80,000 currently, with nearly 50 percent of inmates being there on remand. It’s a shocking statistic.

The ninth born in a family of 62, Justice Abodo, who hails from Karamoja Sub-region, is a jurist of many firsts; the first female DPP in the history of Uganda and now the first female Principal Judge. Her appointment to the latter position has become a somewhat touchy subject. Touchy because you will realise that nearly all media reports state "first female Principal Judge" the same way they reported "first female DPP” when she was appointed as such. Nothing remarkable is being said of her achievements at the Office of the DPP. It only points to one thing — she didn’t achieve much. No significant administrative or litigation achievement can be pointed to.

During her brief stint as a High Court judge, there isn't a remarkable decision you can attribute to her, not even a bail ruling that at least upheld the law on bail as we have known it or unsettled it as is the practice lately. Save for the conviction of the killer of Moses Ssekibogo, popularly known as Mowzey Radio, not much gets said about her time on the bench of our country’s criminal justice system.

When Justice David Ndikabona Batema fairly recently put his foot down on abuse of prosecutorial power that saw several men mischarged with rape instead of defilement, the first female DPP didn't move a finger, yet all those indictments were signed by her office. Even after the Supreme Court weighed in on the issue, radio silence is all we’ve got from her office.

Curiously, outside her own previous office, the congratulatory messages for her new appointment have been scarce. Even the Uganda Female Lawyers Network was mute in the wake of her appointment. Perhaps they are slowly appreciating that it is not enough that one is a first female-something. What really matters is the positive impact they leave on those public offices.

Seeing as courts now deny bail to citizens they say qualify for the same, can we say the new Principal Judge at least unsettled the law on bail? But we can say she enabled the prisons' fill-up, which seems to be viewed as an achievement by some. I will not go into political prisoners rotting away in jails.

The record of the first female DPP that we ought to celebrate for being the first female Principal Judge makes for grim reading. I won’t touch my champagne.

The writer is a team leader, Public Square

@TonyNatif



