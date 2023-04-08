Jesus Christ is risen: Alleluia!

Christians worldwide will today celebrate Easter which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. Easter is of great significance because of Jesus Christ’s triumph and victory over death. Easter, the most important event in Christian religion, is mentioned in the Apostles’ Creed which is the mission statement of the Church of Christ.

One of my favourite Easter carols puts it succinctly: “The strife is over, the battle done; now is the Victor’s triumph won; O let the song of praise be sung: Alleluia! On the third morn he rose again, glorious in majesty to reign; O let us swell the joyful strain: Alleluia! Lord, by the stripes which wounded thee, from death’s dread sting thy servants free, that we may live, and sing to thee: Alleluia!”

The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave is a central theme of Christianity and our belief in God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. On the resurrection St Paul writes definitively to the Corinthians as follows: “If there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith.” 1 Corinthians 15: 13-14 (NIV)

“And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ are lost. If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are to be pitied more than all men. But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since death came through a man the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man. For as in Adam all die, so in Christ all will be made alive.” 1 Corinthians 15: 17-22 (NIV)

Before his conversion on the road to Damascus, Paul was a persecutor of Christians. Although not one of the original 12 disciples, by the grace and power of God the apostle Paul did more to implement Jesus Christ’s great commission than any of the disciples. He wrote 13 books, aka epistles of the New Testament.

There is no better evidence and proof that an event happened than testimony of an eyewitness. Whenever Paul wanted to substantiate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, he not only referred to one credible witness, but mentioned hundreds, including himself who was initially sceptical about the fact that Jesus of Nazareth rose three days after death on the cross.

When Paul wrote to the Corinthians, many of the eyewitnesses were still alive and if anybody doubted the resurrection of Jesus Christ and demanded evidence, the same was readily available. So the resurrection is not a figment of imagination, but historical fact just like the crucifixion of Jesus on the cross. Jewish historian Josephus, whose books are available, wrote about the events of that time. Jesus Christ is risen indeed. Alleluia!

The resurrection of Jesus Christ is, therefore, of great significance and the entire message of the Gospel hangs on it. Paul writes: “For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance; that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Peter, and then to the 12. After that he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time; most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep.” 1 Corinthians 15: 3-6 (NIV)

The challenge for us Christians is to live by faith and implement the eternal, pertinent and powerful message of Lent and Easter throughout the year. I wish our esteemed readers a blessed and happy Easter.