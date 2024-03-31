Jesus Christ is risen, Alleluia!

In the Church calendar, today, March 31, is the feast of Easter, a day on which Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.

The resurrection of Jesus from the grave is the most important event in Christian doctrine and is mentioned in the Apostles’ Creed, which is the equivalent of a mission statement of the Church of Christ.

According to the Apostles’ Creed, Jesus Christ “… suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified, died and was buried. He descended to the dead. On the third day he rose again. He ascended into heaven, and is seated at the right hand of the Father.”

The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead is a pillar of Christianity and underpins our faith in God the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit. Of the resurrection, Apostle Paul writes authoritatively as follows: “If there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith.” 1 Corinthians 15: 13-14 (NIV)

“And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins. Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ are lost. If only for this life we have hope in Christ, we are to be pitied more than all men.

But Christ has indeed been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since death came through a man the resurrection of the dead comes also through a man. For as in Adam all die, so in Christ all will be made alive.” 1 Corinthians 15: 17-22 (NIV)

Before his conversion as Paul, Saul of Tarsus was a notorious and feared persecutor of Christians. Although he was not one of the 12 disciples, by the grace of God Apostle Paul did more to implement Jesus Christ’s great commission than any of the disciples.

There is no better evidence and proof that an event happened than the testimony of an eyewitness.

When Paul wanted to substantiate the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, he did not only refer to one credible witness, but also mentioned hundreds, including himself who was initially sceptical about the fact that Jesus of Nazareth rose three days after he died on the cross at Golgotha, a place I visited in 1998.

When Paul wrote his first letter to the Corinthians, many of the eyewitnesses were still alive and if anybody doubted the resurrection of Jesus and demanded evidence it was readily available. The resurrection is not fiction or a figment of imagination, but a historical fact just like the crucifixion of Jesus on the cross. Jewish historian Josephus wrote about the events of that time. Jesus Christ is risen indeed!

For Paul, the resurrection of Jesus Christ is of such significance that the entire ministry of the Gospel hangs on it. Paul writes: “For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance; that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Peter, and then to the 12 (disciples).

After that he appeared to more than 500 of the brothers at the same time; most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep.” 1 Corinthians 15: 3-6 (NIV)

Easter provides a golden opportunity for Christians to reflect on the meaning of life, the power of love and the necessity to forgive. No matter how bleak and dark our circumstances and situation, Easter reminds and teaches us to keep the faith and keep hope alive. A new beginning is coming. Happy Easter!