Jesus would be in ‘Opposition’

By Philip Matogo More by this Author

Jesus is one of the greatest revolutionaries in history.

For instance, he consorted with radicals. It was well known that he was close with Simon the Zealot, who belonged to “the Zealots”, a shadowy anti-imperialist movement whose mission was to evict the Romans out of Palestine.

The Zealots sought a theocratic Jewish state. And their militants included James and John, two of Jesus’s disciples, who were nicknamed, in true insurrectionist fashion, the “Sons of Thunder”!

In the Bible, Joel 2:32 reveals the prophet saying that God’s offer of deliverance is open to “whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord”.

This is a revolutionary message because there’s no labelling as good or evil of those who accept the Lord. The universality of this offer implies that we don’t have to change who we are in order to receive God’s love, we must only be willing to receive it.

So be you Movementist or Opposition, you’re already a winning candidate for God’s love.

The government and Opposition, however, believe that redemption lies in the different persuasions they represent.

This robs their appeal of its universality, and true revolutionary spirit.

Yet this spirits burns with the conflict between progress and authority. It lies at the heart of the world we have and the world we seek to bring about.

As authority cements social order around norms and values whose might is in the exclamation mark of its oppressive ways, it keeps us comfortable in the cosy notion that the more things change, the more they stay the same.

In doing so, it blinds us to horizons stretching across a different storyline to our prevailing existence.

Those who resist such authority are cast into the forbidding wilderness of outlawry.

Yet, in the history of humankind, every challenge to authority has driven a locomotive of progress.

Jesus himself, when asked a question, often threw the same question back at the questioner. He rarely responded with a direct answer but preferred to share his thoughts through parables.

This made his audience figure out the answers for themselves.

He thus challenged them to challenge what they knew, so they could know more.

Of course, some historical challenges have led to regression.

However, regression is the mother of progress when such regression is challenged as an abortion of progress.

To me, the enemies of progress are the unquestioning friends of authority.

Because everything must be questioned for it to find, at its essence, a harmony in diversity.

For we can’t be all be the same. So our differences must ask of our similarities what our similarities ask of our differences.

Advertisement

And that is, namely, what it takes to make this world a safer place for those who agree with us and those who do not. Thereby reducing the conflict between progress and authority to a reality at one with a shared humanity.

This is the lesson I glean from Jesus’s life this Easter: not only must we be able to question presiding notions of “truth”. But we must also be willing to die for the right to question whatever untruths which stand in the way of our knowing the truth.

One of those untruths is that the government has a right to jail, kill or persecute anyone in the name of peace. It’s as ridiculous as boozing in order to quit due to drinking too much!

President Museveni in 1994 said “change” is a revolutionary word. Because change questions the seemingly unquestionable in order to create a new day.

As we enjoy this Easter, we pray that day will come. Happy Easter!

Mr Matogo is the managing editor Fasihi Magazine.

mugashop74@gmail.com