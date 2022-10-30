Jobs abroad: Nation building is key

The Ministry of Internal Affairs recently announced that more than 75,000 Ugandans are staying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) illegally.

“There are over 100,000 Ugandans living in UAE and of these, only 25,000 went through licensed recruitment agencies. We have over 75,000 Ugandans who were taken to UAE to secure employment but through fraudulent companies that are only looking for money,” the ministry spokesperson, Simon Mundeyi, said.

He added that most of the said 75,000 persons were either taken to the Middle East by non-registered companies or went by their own devices.

Mundeyi said many of the latter are currently on the wrong side of the law in UAE for not having updated work visas.

Recently, Mundeyi added, the UAE government accepted to issue a waiver to 1,500 Ugandan immigrants who were living in the country illegally.

He explained that this was as a result of negotiations between the Ugandan and UAE governments, with some Ugandans being helped to return home.

In monetary terms, Ugandans working in the Middle East makes perfect sense since they remit around $900m (about Shs3 trillion), according to Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

The ministry further reveals that, in 2021 alone, 84,879 Ugandans were externalised, with the majority going to Saudi Arabia (75,873), Qatar (3,991), and UAE (3,368).

All told, the Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), an umbrella of licenced agencies which source job opportunities for Ugandans from all over the world, reveals that approximately 180,000 Ugandans work in the Middle East.

Beyond monetary considerations, however, non-pecuniary realities for Ugandans are somewhat grim as they work in exploitative conditions, where sexual and other forms of abuse as well as human trafficking are inflicted on domestic and casual workers abroad.

It is sad that these sins are committed against Ugandans. However, the original sin of unemployment at home is what causes these secondary sins, so to say.

To be sure, the Uganda National Planning Authority, which is responsible for producing comprehensive economic development plans and coordinating development planning in Uganda, reveals that 83.5 percent of Ugandans aged between 15 and 29 are working in the informal economy or are underemployed in vagarious jobs which pay starvation wages.

Still, bread and butter issues such as the ones mentioned above are not the issues which build nations. And, make no mistake, we have a poor economy because we do not have a nation.

Our country, to all intents and purposes, is a zone of influence for superpowers and supranational organisations whose raison d’etre is to bleed Uganda white.

Again, as Ugandans flock abroad to eradicate material poverty, they suffer from a poverty of purpose.

That’s because they have surrendered personal and community values to the altar of accumulating material things.

Our Gross National Product (GNP), which may be defined as the total value of wealth produced by a country’s citizens in a given financial year, irrespective of their location, might be rising with Ugandan remittances from abroad.

However, these remittances count the number of Ugandans indentured to soul-crushing jobs abroad.

These remittances do not count our sense of unity and spirit of togetherness, which are what nation-building is measured by. Thus, in this sense, our GNP favours Ugandans over Uganda.

Hence, it is time we thought less about what we get from abroad and think of what we can give at home.

This means we must create the conditions here that make economic migration something we happen to do and not have to do.