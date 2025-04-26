Joe Kabila walking himself to the ICC?

Mr Joseph Kabange Kabila, former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo seems to have crossed the Rubicon. He has cast his lot with the rebel M23. From wherever he had been, he landed in Kigali and proceeded to Goma City which is under the rebels.

He is said to have expressed support for the rebellion. Kabila asked important questions. But as a former president, he could just have told the Congolese (and Rwandans) what he did to address those challenges when he was holding fort as president of the republic in Kinshasa.

Everyone with a cursory interest in the DRC issues will confess that Gen Joseph Kabila didn't solve the recurring problems in eastern DR Congo. Is his joining the M23 rebellion his epiphany? I have a strong feeling that (when he was president in Kinshasa) Kabila may have really wanted to work with Uganda and Rwanda. But the Bangala (Lingala speakers of western DRC) political constituency or lobby in Kinshasa holds very strong views against Rwanda.

He caved in; same way President Tshisekedi caved in. Going by diplomatic gestures in the early period of his first term, President Tshisekedi, really wanted to resolve these recurring challenges with Rwanda. But like Kabila (senior and junior after him), he too chose to appease the local constituency over the Rwandans. If it were up to me, I would advise Ugandans and Rwandans to keep away from Kabila. He is just too toxic. Tshisekedi's current term of office ends in 2029.

Rwandans and Ugandans would be better off planning to influence the next presidential elections than hobnobbing with Kabila (who is not very popular in Kinshasa). I must confess that I still wonder how and why M23 rebels and or their Rwandan backers should place so much attention on Kabila? Will he do better “next time ”? Traffic on the international intelligence circuit says Kabila is a possible candidate for indictment by the International Criminal Court. The prosecutor may be in advanced stages of indicting him.

There is enough information in the possession of the ICC prosecutor to warrant a move on Kabila and two others. One is already sanctioned and the identity of the third possible candidate to the ICC shall remain anonymous for the time being. For Kabila, the only thing missing was a political imperative. Now his miscalculation has engineered that much-needed political imperative.

The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has withdrawn privileges accruing to Mr Joseph Kabila as former president of the DR Congo, As a former president (and African one at that), do those privileges really matter to him?

How can a man gunning for the presidency via armed rebellion be concerned with mere privileges without power? But this reminds me of former president Pasteur Bizimungu of Rwanda. Given the circumstances under which he had left office, he formed a political party he thought would keep him politically relevant. But all hell broke.

The privileges due to him as former head of state were withdrawn. One thing led to another until I found myself in the same prison with the former president. When Bizimungu's resignation was made public, I was answering a judicial summons at the prosecutor's office for a story related to the resignation.

On his forming a political party, we had debates on what was clearly mistreating the former leader. But the most compelling argument came from Col Patrick Karegeya.

He said, "The former head of state is an institution above the politics. To avoid what you call mistreatment, Mr Bizimungu would have to choose between being former head of state and being an active politician.” On that note, the defence rests.

Mr Bisiika is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost. [email protected]