Join the fight against exam malpractice

Not so many days from now, our sons and daughters will be siting their final national exams. To a few, success is at the corner while to many parents, teachers and the very candidates, the struggle to do better has created a lot of paranoia and high expectations.

This is the reason the many parents are as stressed as the economy. Again, this is the same reason many genuine and fake clergy will soon be presenting blessings to all candidates countrywide. In a divine call upon the omnipresent to be present at a time Mr Daniel Odongo unleashes scripts mid -October, the enemy we all have to fight is examination malpractice. This elephant in the room is the reason Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has administered national exams under the theme, “Integrity and security of examination management, the health and safety of learners is a joint responsibility,” for two or three years now. I encourage Uneb to have the same theme for about three more years from now.

Much as the theme sounds powerfully and carefully crafted, it is not automatic that all individuals involved in examination administration and management are upholders of integrity at all time.

If we are to reduce or do away with examination malpractice cases, Uneb should urgently sensitise the public on the theme to unpack the benefits of decency and dire ramifications associated with decadence in national exams. The ramification manifest in loss, distortions and dropping out of school.

We all need to know that as a result of cheating in exams, any mistake made by a medical doctor will lead to death of a patient, while that of an economist will kill a generation and that of a teacher will kill the entire nation. So, leaving examination malpractice to thrive will not only slow down our progress as a people but will rather wipe the entire population from the integrity map. There is no doubt, exam cheats are always in conflict with society and their own conscience. This is the reason hospitals with quack doctors will be avoided, construction sites with quack engineers making inaccurate measurements will kill both humans and infrastructure as is the case in our present day.

Since facilitators of national examination cheating have learnt to fly without perching, Uneb must, with sophistication, learn to shoot them down without missing. If the many facilitators of cheating are shot on target, the many parents who are struggling with finding fees for their sons and daughters will be saved from the stress associated with cancellation of examinations results as a result of examination malpractice.

In the same spirit of addressing examination malpractice, tertiary institutions, including universities, should follow suit in cleaning exam malpractice from their houses. Universities should adapt to releasing end of semester exam results to students in time to avoid incubation of examination malpractice among students in institutions of higher learning.

In conclusion, at one time, a university introduced a new course, “ethics” in its faculty of humanities, and as dawn follows dusk, lecturers were shocked to receive reports of examination malpractice from the very students of ethics. The students being a pioneer cohort of the ethics course were caught cheating in the very examination of ethics. As they say, the rest is history! National examinations anywhere in the country require high level of integrity to inform the way they are set, moderated and administered.

Through an inter -ministerial framework, if at all it exists, the directorate for ethics and integrity and that of education and sports need to coalesce for a cure to end examination malpractice.