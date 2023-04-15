Judas Iscariot: A tale of greed, deceit that still lives in Uganda

Father Abraham had many sons, had many sons father Abraham, I am one of them, and so are you…so let us praise the lord!”

From Sunday school teachings and songs, we all are convinced that we are descendants of the good and honest father Abraham. The teachings of reality somewhat suggest that a vast majority could be descendants of Judas Iscariot whose legacy of greed, betrayal and selfishness indisputably survives him centuries later.

The root causes of greed in African society are complex and multifaceted. Experts argue that it is a result of colonialism which created a culture of exploitation and corruption that persists to date. I will attribute it to the Judas mentality which most personalities have emulated.

Judas Iscariot, the infamous disciple, is believed to have betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver and has been scrutinised for centuries. His descendants are still in the business of making their ancestor proud. They have only changed tactics – but the goal remains similar – self-satisfaction by hook or crook.

As an ordinary Ugandan today, Judas is probably an iPhone holder and social media influencer with the perfect combination of charisma and willingness to sell out anyone for a quick buck. He has a massive social media following thanks to his carefully curated posts featuring a luxurious lifestyle. He is sponsored by big brands and constantly chases the next payday. Nothing gets in his way.

Certainly, Judas is still a reputable betrayer but spins it in a way that makes him look like a savvy businessman. He posts pictures of himself with stacks of cash, captions them: “I make money talk.” Judas is a master of the humblebrag. He posts pictures of himself feeding the homeless, volunteering in slum charity events – making sure to mention how much he has sacrificed to be there: “ I could be on vacation in Mediterranean right now, but I’m here making a difference #Blessed.”

If a competitor offers him more money, he drops his current sponsors like hot matooke. And if he thinks he’d make quick gain by selling out his colleagues or stealing from them, he never hesitates at all.

As a parent, Judas is the unsupportive mother living lavishly in the city yet makes her offspring the responsibility of grandparents, or the absentee father who treats his female company to trips at the expense of his struggling family.

As an average Ugandan, Judas identifies prime land occupied by the indigent, makes all attempts under the sun to evict them and benefits unjustifiably. As a highly positioned Ugandan, Judas survives at the expense of his electorate, and country. He has escorts, security detail and a speeding convoy to ease his way to the next mission. He just doesn’t take 30 pieces of silver anymore. His target is public funds, donations and government tenders.

Modern day Judas manipulates the law to suit his interests, using power to enact laws that protect him from prosecution. He has logical supporters and a steady team of lawyers that always readily defend him, making it difficult for opponents or whistle-blowers to raise evidence of his wrongdoing. He isn’t accountable to anyone and uses his mandate to shield himself from criticism.

Although accountability and transparency are pillars of good governance, necessary for promoting trust and legitimacy in a nation and ensuring the utilisation of public resources for the benefit of the citizenry, they both remain a myth.

Verily I do asketh thee, how many amongst thee are sons of Judas? The holy book writes that Judas met his death by guilt and suicide. The questions do remain: Will his descendants face the guilt in their actions? Will they follow the same fate? Questions only time alone can tell.