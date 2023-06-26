Justice Arach: An angel in the shape of a mum

I knew Hon Lady Justice Mary Stella Arach- Amoko as a child. She and my mother are cousins. They were close. Every time she came to Nebbi, she endeavoured to reach out to my mother. I would be the invisible part of their many stories, the two of them laughing and happy.

Seeing her every now and then throughout my growing up, would have a profound impact on my career. After joining Makerere University, her home was open to me, but I mostly visited her at High Court and later in Crusader House. Most times, we spent time just talking.

Looking back, with my own time constraints now, I can imagine how much of her time I was wasting. Yet, I never felt that she was impatient with me. She would give me a cup of tea, leave her desk and sit with me. Those visits were very special. She had hopes I would turn out okay, and believing in me meant the world to me. She became my role model and mentor in life.

She had such an imprint on me that I begged my mother to name my sister Stella when I was young. I was even misguided in my youthful years that lawyers were the most admirable human beings. Most of my friends turned out to be lawyers. Some of my good friends to date are.

As an adult, I know better of course, and understand that she was just, a rare breed to the core. I watched her draw deep affection and respect from all kinds of people, and she in turn was very respectful. I never once heard her call my mother by name, she preferred to call her aunty. If she could be gentle, humble and respectful, I had no leg to stand on to be boastful and loud.

She went ahead of me in some places. There were several times someone approached me to say, ‘oh, I did not know you were Justice Arach’s niece. She told me about you. She is very proud of you’. It always made me feel so much joy. Sometimes, she reached out to say which article she loved a lot, and other times to ask when I would become a professor. She insisted on calling me professor. In the last years, she reached out to pass on someone she felt needed my mentorship.

Her life has been unique. So much to learn from. She reminds me of Catherine the Great. Robert Massie in his book Catherine the Great writes, she wanted her epitaph to read, ‘when she came to the throne of Russia, she wished to do what was good for her country and tried to bring happiness, liberty, and prosperity to her subjects. She forgave easily and hated no one. She was good natured, easy going, tolerant, understanding, and of a happy disposition.



She had a republican spirit and a kind heart. She was sociable by nature. She made many friends. She took pleasure in her work. She loved the arts.’ This pretty much sums up Hon Lady Justice Mary Stella Arach- Amoko, and many more attributes’ that people have spoken about since June 17, when she died. I am very sad that I did not spend as much time with her in the last days as I could have.

For those of us who had the privilege to learn at her feet, there can never be a greater challenge to excel. Learning at her feet was her greatest gift to me and countless others. She was a huge inspiration for my research on women in public life.

I hope that in her death, through the circumstance of her burial, she has inspired women to think more about their place in society. And many I am sure, will do some things differently. She is teaching us in death as much as she did through her remarkable life journey.

This Stella was a bright star in the real sense of both the meaning of her name and her whole life. This Mary, was so ‘full of grace and blessed among women’. To the world, Mary Stella was a great jurist. For many of us, she was simply ‘an angel in the shape of a mum’ as Ed Sheeran puts it in the song, supermarket flowers. She has given many of us permission to ‘let our own light shine.’ She taught us what it means to let your work speak for you and the meaning of quiet power and unassumed greatness.

As I conclude this public grieving in the name of a tribute, I find refuge in Emily Dickenson, in her poem, The Moon. Yes, ‘The moon was but a chain of gold a night or two ago. And now she turns her perfect face upon the world below. ... And what a privilege to be but the remotest star!

For certainly, her way might pass beside your twinkling door’. Rest in perfect Peace dear Mary Stella Arach-Amoko.