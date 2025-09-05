Justice, humanity, and the weight of prophecy

On January 26, 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza. Uganda’s Justice Julia Sebutinde dissented alone among 17 judges, arguing the dispute was political, not legal, and that diplomacy, not court orders, is the path to peace. I agree.

Her stance is vindicated: months after the ICJ’s orders to protect civilians, the war persists, civilian deaths mount, aid convoys are attacked, and no restraint is enforced. Sebutinde foresaw that court rulings, however principled, lack enforcement to stop war’s machinery. Yet, court orders carry symbolic weight.

They signal solidarity and hope to suffering people, forcing aggressors to face moral questions. Global scrutiny—showing disapproval—can instil fear and sometimes curb actions. Though limited, as Sebutinde predicted, these rulings amplify the call for humanity in conflict.

The Israeli–Palestinian conflict is a complex struggle over history, territory, religion, and politics. Legal rulings cannot undo centuries of grievance or achieve reconciliation. Past peace accords, though fragile, once yielded more than ICJ orders, showing diplomacy can bend conflict toward hope. Sebutinde’s dissent emphasised law’s limits. Her August 10, 2025, remarks at Watoto Church in Kampala triggered me to break my silence.

Invoking the Biblical “End Times” and claiming “the Lord is counting on me” to “stand on the side of Israel,” Sebutinde blended prophecy with adjudication, undermining judicial impartiality. Justice and humanity demand separating law from faith.

Her comments, prompting the International Commission of Jurists to call for her removal, risk tainting the ICJ’s neutrality. Worse, her dissent failed to condemn civilian casualties by Israel or Hamas, missing a chance to urge restraint while advocating diplomacy. Even if the genocide label is disputed, killing is killing, regardless of side; the slaughter of women, children, medics, and journalists demands acknowledgment.

This moral minimum is essential, and her silence is a missed opportunity. Uganda’s UN ambassador clarified her opinion did not reflect the government’s stance, urging peers to “ignore her.” At Watoto, Sebutinde described feeling “disowned” despite her principles, exposing tensions between judicial independence and national diplomacy. Uganda’s position left her isolated, though her legal reasoning was sound, in my opinion. My view of the Israel-Palestine conflict is to advocate a policy of regional transformation for a two-state solution.

Vice President of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Justice Julia Sebutinde. Photo/Courtesy

Mutual threat perceptions require bold changes: surrounding Islamic regimes must shift to coexistence, easing Israel’s fears. Forming a new Palestinian leadership, free from Hamas’s ideology,that must embrace peace. A regional summit, mediated by Qatar, UK, EU, and the UN, could negotiate borders, Jerusalem’s status, and refugee rights, backed by economic aid and security guarantees.

The first step is a transitional Palestinian government to hold elections, sidelining Hamas while addressing grievances. Israel must halt settlements to show good faith. International actors can facilitate talks, ensuring accountability. Sebutinde’s dissent reveals law’s limits; her remarks show faith’s dangers in adjudication.

The urgent lesson transcends legal debate: protecting civilians, fostering diplomacy, and promoting coexistence are paramount. Justice demands impartiality, peace requires bold compromise, and humanity demands separating law from prophecy. Without these, law remains symbolic, and lives are lost.