Kadaga can walk away from building the house or dismantle some of its vital bricks

It has been interesting following the race for the Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) at the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Ms Anite Among, the Speaker of Parliament, chose to enter a race many thought would be a preserve of former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. There is a lot to say about the contest, but I will limit myself to two things. I was fascinated by Ms Kadaga’s claims and entitlement to the seat, and the President’s response.

Much can be said of Ms Kadaga’s contribution and influence in her community, the country and continent. These pages would not be enough to count the sacrifices and struggles she endured and success she has enjoyed in her long career.

That would be worthy of a book. Many who looked upto her wished she was accorded the respect to exit gracefully, at her own time, but life is not a straight line. Her role in Uganda’s public life is laced with many wins for the party and sometimes disappointment.

After losing the contest to retain her position as Speaker, she took it gracefully and accepted what she was handed, and continued to build the house. She demonstrated both humility and leadership. Some feared she would walk away. She stayed despite the challenge. It was thus understandable when remembering all the hard work, sacrifices and things she brokered for the status quo, that she felt entitled to keeping her seat in the CEC. She could only take so much. She made threats and said some uncharitable things.

Her main claim was that she had been in the party a long time and built with integrity. She had carried the bricks that built the NRM house. If she was not happy, there would be serious consequences. She also had what some would say is a good argument, the party could not afford to look aside when her seat was threatened by a ‘new’ member.

Some people get saved from such threats. People who have just entered the bus four years ago should know their place in the cue compared to those who joined four decades ago. Those who started the journey with the bus have done too much to say. But did Kadaga understand the changes in the decades?

I have always wondered why people dismiss Ms Among. No one comes from the ‘village’ alone to take seats at the highest tables that respect no boundaries, going all the way to Rome and gets away with many things unusual without fierce ambition, determination, and strategy.

People seem to underestimate her and fail to understand her in the process. It remains to be seen how the President will handle the Kadaga defeat. The President has done well to say, once a passenger in the bus, you have equal rights, even though that is not what it may seem.

Whether you entered four decades ago or four years ago, you are passengers. Indeed, in the event that the bus gets a fatal accident, it will not discriminate on the basis of who entered first and last. Those who put the first brick and last, once the building stands tall and shiny, will all say, ‘we built that house’.

That is not to say there were no people who played more crucial roles. Refusing to give in to Ms Kadaga’s threats is not to say the President does not acknowledge her contribution, even if it meant having difficult conversations. It only means he acknowledges that even those who joined late have roles to play.

The president cannot afford to focus on individual builders who want all the credit but builds on the collective to keep building. He recognises that new ideas and innovative methods are needed for a shifting political landscape. All brooms, new and old are needed. There is a good story in the Bible that resonates with this situation. The Vineyard owner, who hired workers all day long, chose to pay each the same amount at the end of the day.

The ones who worked all day complained about those who came in last, working for just an hour. He only reminded them that they were paid what they agreed to work for and had their benefit. The workers respected the owner’s choice to pay them the way he did.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga and Parliament Speaker Anita Among. PHOTO/COMBO

As it is, Ms Kadaga has two options. Either, she can remain in the party and serve with grace and dignity so that the chief builder will find ways to make her happy, honour her efforts to building the house, and her legacy remains. Or, she can walk away, dismantling some of the vital cornerstones she put in so that the whole house is ruined for all.

Then that will become her legacy, erasing the good things she did. If she is unlucky, the universe will not forgive her and fight back instead. As for Ms Among, let her take the rich lessons therein.

The writer, Emilly Comfort Maractho (PhD), is an Associate Professor of Media Studies.