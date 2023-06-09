Kagame dismisses generals; what is Kigali’s end game?

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda mid this week dismissed two Rwanda Defence Forces generals and over 100 servicemen holding various commissions and ranks. In a statement dated Wednesday, June 7, 2023 referenced RPF/MPR/A/10/05/23, Rwanda Defence Forces issued a press release titled “Dismissals and Rescission of Service Contracts in the RDF”.

The body of the statement was short and to the point. “His Excellency the President of the Republic of Rwanda and C-in-C of the RDF has dismissed from RDF Maj Gen Aloys Muganga, Brig Gen Francis Mutiganda along with 14 officers. He has also authorised the dismissal of 116 other ranks and approved the rescission of service contracts of 112 other ranks. The dismissals and rescission of service contracts take immediate effect.”

As would be expected, Rwanda Defence Forces authorities didn’t reveal why the two generals and more than coy-strength personnel were removed from service in an unceremonial way. And now speculations are rife on what could be behind this action by President Kagame.

Some observers of the region’s geo-politics say President Kagame could be preparing his army for a major military undertaking in the near future. Yet others say the president was just carrying out routine reorganisation of the force’s command, operational and administrative human resources.

Even then, dismissing generals in such a statement does not speak to usual procedure and tradition. Needless to say, the dismissal of more than 100 service personnel and the rescission of such a big number of contracts lands in the waiting hands of the rumour mill and speculation. Indeed, one would not blamed for speculating that there is more than meets the eye.

I had personally dismissed the dismissal of the generals as routine actions by the military leadership. But after watching the swearing in ceremony of the new minister for defence, the chief of defence staff and commander of the Lands Forces, I concluded thus: President Kagame’s body language (at the swearing ceremony) betrayed a sense of apprehension (even anger). The body language betrayed someone who seemed to have solved or resolved a disturbing situation. But of course that’s mere speculation.

My guess is that the swearing in ceremony was held in what looked like the cabinet room in Village Urugwiro (State House). There were no smiles. All of the about 20 people who witnessed the swearing in ceremony never smiled; nor showed any expression of happiness.

And it would not be speculative for one to say the room was filled with tension. The president himself never made a speech. He just made some salutation and very few general remarks on service and duty to country. Although I didn’t time it, it took one to two minutes.

The dismissal of Mutiganda seems to point to a particular trajectory for the famous DMI (Directorate of Military Intelligence). Together with Dan Munyuza, Franco Rutagengwa, Gacinya, Rwahama and a few others, Mutiganda’s background is in the Directorate of Military Intelligence (now Defence Intelligence). Munyuza and Mutiganda have been the most popular names from DMI; now they are both down and out.

Now, after the changes, this is how defence headquarters will look like: Juvénal Marizamunda is the minister for Defence. He replaced Maj Gen Albert Murasira. Before taking over as minister for Defence, he was the head of the prison services

Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga is the chief of defence staff. He replaced Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura (who has been holding the position since November 2019.

One would be allowed to speculate that Lt Gen Muganga (former instructor in the NRA) will soon be elevated to a four star general as has been custom with people holding that position.