Kakwenza and the classic abuse of power

The state is a powerful entity. It wields enormous power, coercive, financial, social and even psychological.

The infrastructure that comprises the state, from the tools of violence it commands to the concentration of physical and financial assets it controls, places it in a singularly unique status and positionality.

This is all because a state, or even more precisely a government, is a sum total of shares and contributions from citizens, both living and dead, built and sustained for generations. I say all this to underline a simple fact, that is, the organisation we call a state, and the government that runs its activities, actually belongs to citizens.

Thus, the state must act to serve the interests and needs of the public, not the desires, feelings or emotions of any particular individual regardless of the office that person holds. It is classic abuse of power when individuals easily turn to the state’s tools of physical force, of coercion, such as the police force or the military arsenal, to settle a personal matter.

The fate of writer and government critic, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, known for his lofty language and choice words, is precisely how not to use state power. He is alleged to have used his Twitter handle to engage in offensive communication, to wit, insulted the first son and made obnoxious comments about the first family as a whole.

Police personnel, or perhaps military men, kidnapped him in a manner now emblematic of what is clearly a despicable abuse of arresting powers. Even after a court order to free him, he remained held in circumstances unknown to his family and lawyers.

This alone is a gross violation of due process. It is outright illegal and irregular for anyone to be kidnapped and detained in such a way that he or she does not have access to family and legal advice.

We have to argue the principle here and take Kakwenza out of the picture for the moment, not to diminish or downplay his chilling circumstances. Rather, to speak to the big picture of why his arrest and reported extreme mistreatment is the kind of human travesty all Ugandans must abhor and condemn. Whether Kakwenza insulted anyone, however powerful, and in the process committed a crime is not the issue here. Better, it is not for those he allegedly offended to determine his fate by unleashing on him the force of the state. Given the high concentration of physical force and finance available to the state, those in charge have to be highly restrained or must be compelled to exercise restraint.

There has been much debate whether Kakwenza abused his freedom of speech as to qualify to be booked in police detention. This is scarcely the issue. The issue is due process. It is only the courts of law to determine if he violated any law, what evidence is brought against him and at any rate whether he is found to have offended the law. It cannot be merely that he made an individual feel outraged or humiliated as to get him kidnapped and tortured.

It is wrong to use the state to respond to feelings of personal outrage. If everyone who feels offended by another acts or demands that the state acts on their behalf without due process, we would have lawlessness.

The determination of committing an offence is a procedure only tenable in a court of law. The police, the military and other security agencies have no power to detain any suspect for as long as they wish.

The power to deny any citizen his freedom and to confine them in a gazetted place lies squarely with the court process. That is why Ugandan law requires the arresting authority to present in court an arrested person within 48 hours.

All this, of course, presupposes that we are referring to a society or country that is run on the rule of law and where established and recognised laws inform and determine every conduct of not just ordinary citizens but especially those who exercise state power, particularly coercive power.

But the rule of law in Uganda is for the most part a sham. We have laws, very good laws in many realms. We have excellent lawyers, officials of court. The men and women on the bench are for the most part very well-qualified, fully competent to administer justice by applying the law and reasoned judgement.

The police personnel are all over and have undergone due training in policing activities. The people heading criminal investigations and prosecution, the national army and military intelligence have all attended high-level training in the work they do.