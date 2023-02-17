Kakwenza wrong on Tayebwa, Parliament

A recent article titled “Tayebwa shouldn’t use gay talk to distract Ugandans from a wanting Parliament” by Mr Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is the subject of this response.

He faults Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa’s recent call for an investigation into the recruitment of young school going children into homosexuality, terming him a ‘homophobe’ and that he’s looking to exploit the ongoing debate on homosexuality for mischievous ends. Nothing could be farther from the truth.

The majority of parents in Uganda send their children to school for a very specific purpose-to acquire knowledge and later apply it in the advancement of our society. Unfortunately, there seems to be a rush by some actors to impart children with their ideals and values on sexuality, which they regard as the most urgent thing that has to be shoved down the face of youngsters.

When the Rt. Hon. Tayebwa speaks to those concerns, his intention is to reject the notion that sexuality is the most crucial talk youngsters should be having early in their lives, instead of sharing knowledge that will stimulate their brains to create the necessary innovations to advance our economy.

The author rightly argues that homosexuality is not the most important discussion we should be having. But who is trying so hard to distract the country with that debate? Why all of a sudden are we being told that accepting homosexuality is the most urgent undertaking for those Mr Kakwenza calls homophobes simply because they are of a different cultural persuasion?

He also goes big on the usual polemics about Parliament, but what seems to be dominant in his criticism of the August House is ‘dereliction of legislative duty’, which simply means neglect of duty. But that is not the case because the statistics say something different. In just the second session alone, 17 Bills were passed and counting, and majority of those were government Bills-which take precedence-and were entirely cleared by the House during that period. On oversight, over 219 questions from the people’s representatives were answered by the Prime Minister, countless urgent questions were responded to, and this is just a snippet of what was achieved in the period covering June up to September 2022.

Obviously, much more has been achieved since that time. It is, however, welcome that Mr Kakwenza and the general public have very high expectations of Parliament – as it should be, and that MPs are to be kept on their toes to deliver more.

It should be remembered that Rt.Hon. Tayebwa has been Deputy Speaker for less than a year, and if the statistics are our guide, he-together with Speaker Anita Among, will, at the end of this term, set new records on the high output of the legislature.

More importantly, I still believe that the non-structured criticism of the House was cleverly introduced by the author to support what has turned out to be a weak defence of those seeking to corrupt the mind of minors with a rather unnecessarily orientation into homosexuality.

The debate on homosexuality and sexuality generally shouldn’t miss an important tangent-which is that every society is entitled to its values and beliefs; it may look objectionable, even ‘backward’ but to each his own. If you must persuade us to adapt to your value system, let it not border on intolerance, coercion and cultural terrorism. In his first inaugural address in 2009, President Barack Obama said and I quote: “...we will not apologise for our way of life, nor will we waver in its defence...”

This still rings true today. Whereas homosexuality isn’t universally accepted even in those western societies, it would be very inappropriate for me to author an article attacking western culture simply because it doesn’t align with my values.

The Rt. Hon. Tayebwa strongly believes that there’s space for a multi-cultural world in which a homosexual will live without menacingly trying to recruit other people’s children into the practice, and that no single culture will hold itself to be superior to another, so much so that it’s purveyors must talk down on a people and criticise their worldview simply because it’s different from theirs.