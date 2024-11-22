Kampala and Nairobi are getting high on their own supply

People who grew up in families where the rod wasn’t spared might remember running to the neighbours when things got heated at home. Here is another story about neighbours—sort of. My family has kept the same able and reliable caretaker for about 15 years.

On the day he first reported, circa 2008, we had suffered an emergency, so there was no time to get any home supplies in order. I left early for my internship practice, with instructions on where to find what. Unfortunately, I didn’t tell him where to find the matchbox. He had no phone and even if he did, there was no mobile money service circa 2008. Anyway, when I returned home in the evening, he told me he had not eaten because he couldn’t cook. “What do you mean you couldn’t cook? I left food and showed you where everything was.” I replied, quite aghast at the situation.

“I had no matchbox. I couldn’t find one,” he responded. He had looked everywhere apart from the top of the fridge where the pack of matchboxes was. “But you could have gone to the neighbours and asked for help,” I replied, still a little puzzled. “People are suspicious and might think I am a Kampala thief,” he shot back.

It was a valid point. He would never have starved in a rural area because the trust economy thrives there more than anything else. The city is different because modernity and urbanisation come at the cost of social-cultural responsibility and obligation for and to each other. Which leads us to another story. This week in my educational psychology class, we were discussing a theorist whose name is quite a mouthful – Urie Bronfenbrenner. He is famous for his theory on the complex layers that influence a child’s development. Key among those is the Macrosystem, which looks at the cultural context and influences in which the child is born and raised.

My classmates were taken aback when I explained the concept of Black Tax to them. They could not understand how someone, anyone, for whatever reason, would be socially expected to pitch in and pay school fees for a relative. Even worse, a distant one. Noticing the perplexity, I didn’t bother explaining that these expectations and obligations sometimes extend to medical bills, weddings, and burials.

But I also appreciated the fact that our system built stronger and more genuine relationships. That out of being each other’s keepers, we find purpose and fulfillment. That our relationships have an authenticity and genuineness borne out of an ever-present need to show up for each other without expecting credit and reward for it.

Which is why this week’s events between Kampala and Nairobi are disheartening. In what is quite clearly an unapologetic breach of every imaginable law, security forces kidnapped the doyen of Uganda’s Opposition politics, Dr Kizza Besigye from an apartment in Nairobi. They disappeared him for a couple of days until public outcry got them to produce him in a military court in Kampala.

Keen followers of politics in the oft-turbulent East African region will know that a key and constant feature of our bad governance was the solace of finding refuge across the borders. It doesn’t matter if it is refugees fleeing murderous regimes, rebel groups, and genocides, or political protagonists who need a place to hide so that things can cool off at home.

Kampala, Nairobi, and Arusha have always been the first points of contact because the governments there always had a better appreciation of the kind of region and context in which they exist. But humans have an inexplicably short memory.

Those who slept hungry yesterday will not hesitate to pull the plate away from others today if they have the power to. Same for those who were hunted the other day, when they catch a hold of any tools. You just have to look at Kampala and Nairobi to see how soon we forget and worry about the folly of short-term memory and expediency.