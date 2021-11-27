Prime

Kampala bombings coincided with ADF attack 25 years ago

Author, Asuman Bisiika. PHOTO/FILE

By  Asuman Bisiika

What you need to know:

"Without the co-operation of the Congolese Military, the UPDF would struggle (and would risk being bogged by operational dynamics).”

We have declined invitations from several media houses to discuss the recent Kampala bombings. Whereas the intelligence community says ADF may have mutated into an agency of the Islamic State, government has insisted on attributing the bombings to ADF.
Otherwise, it can be said the Kampala Bombings coincided with the 25th Anniversary of the ADF attack on Uganda.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.