Kampala bombings coincided with ADF attack 25 years ago

We have declined invitations from several media houses to discuss the recent Kampala bombings. Whereas the intelligence community says ADF may have mutated into an agency of the Islamic State, government has insisted on attributing the bombings to ADF.

Otherwise, it can be said the Kampala Bombings coincided with the 25th Anniversary of the ADF attack on Uganda.

*************

ADF rebels attacked Uganda in the wee hours of Wednesday November 13 1996. They came from RDC crossing at Mpondwe Border Post in Kasese. The district security team was made of the following: Ms Lillian Achan Okech (RDC), Lt. Vincent Bekunda (DISO) and SP Richard Edyegu (DPC, now Director at Police Headquarters).

The District CID Officer was D/SP Moses Otwili (RIP) while the District Special Branch Officer was D/ASP Israel Mboine (RIP). The 322 Brigade was commanded by Lt. Col. Skaj Tumusime (RIP).The UPDF’s offensive against the ADF was quick. Taking advantage of ADF’s failure to engage in guerrilla warfare, UPDF made immediate gains. ADF made the mistake to hold the UPDF in pitched battles. Within three weeks, ADF was on their back foot and most of them had basically lost contact with command and control. The assignment to fight the UPDF fell on the shoulders of Lt. Col. Geofrey Muhesi (former commandant of the Presidential Protection Unit); who had just returned from commanding counter insurgence operations in Teso Region. I think he took over command of the 322 Brigade from Lt. Col. Skaj Tumusime.

The over-all command was given to Col. Jet Mwebaze (RIP) who pitched his command post at Kazinga Channel Bridge at Katunguuru. It was a strategic place because there were rumours that the ADF had planned to blow up the bridge. The assault unit was the 21 Battalion (Commanded by Maj. Kakari?) which was later joined by the battled-hardened ‘Sad Battalion’ (otherwise 3rd Battalion, popularly known as Mwana Mwana) commanded by Maj. Sula Semakula (RIP). ‘Sad Battalion’ was brought in from Kitgum where it had been battling the LRA rebellion.

By mid December 1996, ADF had almost been wiped out of the lower lands of Kasese. In January 1997, Kasese was safe enough for Mr Museveni to visit the Mpondwe Border Post where the ADF had crossed. War veterans were rallied and a local levy (LDU) was raised. The ADF was defeated.

But the destruction and socio-economic disruptions they had left was immeasurable. Needless to say, the population has never fully recovered from the ADF war.

************

Traffic on the international intelligence circuit indicates that the UPDF will soon enter the DRC to fight the ADF after securing a nod from the political leadership in Kinshasa. Knowing DRC, the UPDF needs the confidence and co-operation of the Congolese military (in addition to securing a yes from the political leadership in Kinshasa).

To have the Congolese generals on side, the UPDF needs to fashion their operation in the DRC as the result of Amitie Congo Ougandaise (Congo-Uganda Friendship). Hints that elements of the Congolese Army collaborate with the ADF are unnecessary (and should be dropped). Without the co-operation of the Congolese Military, the UPDF would struggle (and would risk being bogged by operational dynamics). The suspected collaboration between elements of the Congolese Army with the ADF does not constitute the biggest weakness associated with Congo’s failure to rout the ADF insurgents. Indeed, the Congolese Army has lost over 300 soldiers in operations against insurgents. So, if I were the UPDF, I would not act in haste but put my act together and go into the DRC with the rationale and calmness that birth and singularity of purpose (mission). The UPDF can not afford Operation Kitona (rushed op).