Kampala City is naked, there is no image to protect until we fix her

A couple of arguments and reactions to the Kampala Pothole Exhibition this week showed just how impenetrable and stubborn some civil servants can be. Even when the whole of Kampala has lived with potholes the size of small lakes and we all wake up to them every day, some people still thought it was unjust and unpatriotic for the public to state the obvious—that the emperor is naked and he has been strutting through the streets like that for some time now. Some others accused the tweeps who posted all the potholes and satirical images in the Twitter campaign #KampalaPotholeExhibition, of misusing their computers.

Tell me, if I am using my computer to hold the government accountable for maintenance of roads, how can that be misuse? Should we punish people for pointing out that bad, damaged roads are costing citizens’ lives and millions of shillings in car repairs? Unless one is so willfully blind, surely everyone can see that Kampala is a mess and you do not expect citizens to bump and bounce around quietly and then go home and nurse their broken backs as they wonder which of the humongous potholes finished their shock absorbers.

There is no decent image to protect, and therefore harness to attract tourists to Kampala. Locals and foreigners alike will find the roads deplorable. As it is, Kampala is unattractive. Please don’t kill the messenger for saying it as it is. Even if you arrived in the capital yesterday from a vacation on the moon, you just need to drive through the streets of industrial area— preferably in a small Japanese car—and you will be quickly updated on all that you missed while you were away.

A few years ago, power went off in what I thought was an ordinary breakdown in service. Compliant citizen that I am, I called the power company on the toll free line and reported my problem. I was given a reference number and promised the problem would be looked into and that they would get back to me. For several days, in spite of my repeated follow-up calls, no one came to fix my power.

In the meantime, I had discovered that mine was the only affected house in the neighbourhood. Perhaps even the power people had found this out and decided I was just one loud mouthed woman wasting their time and that they had better uses for their time. Disgusted, I took to social media—Twitter to be exact—and ranted about my problems. In record time, I had the attention of so many people and multiple repairmen were calling me to ask for directions to my house; something they hadn’t bothered to do in almost a week.

Suddenly, everyone knew my name and they wanted to keep me happy. It is amazing how complacent public servants can be when they are meting out oppression on many nameless little people out there. However, when the suffering people suddenly have a prominent face and name or platform, you will see bureaucrats rush around in a panic trying to make good on the things they told you were impossible.