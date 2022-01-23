Kampala was a little sleepy even before Covid

Angella Nampewo

By  Angella Nampewo

What you need to know:

  • Not all of us want to shut down when the shops close, and yet lights out in Kampala was always dictated by the exit of its occupants, many of whom are not necessarily residents. 

As we count down towards the planned and promised reopening of Uganda’s night economy, much of which has been locked down since March 2020, we are watching with bated breath to see whether in this coming week, Monday will become the new Friday. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.