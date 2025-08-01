Kasese NRM may falter, Dr Kiyonga may return

Dr Charles Walter Bazarrabusa Crispus Kiyonga has been at the helm of the NRM party leadership in Kasese since 2005. However, there were muted voices in 2021 calling for ‘not-electing’ him. There were no party elections in 2021.

In this year’s party elections, Dr Kiyonga lost to Mr James Mbahimba, former MP for Kasese Municipality (and later Ambassador to the DR Congo), who was elected as district chairperson. Indeed, many observers say there were ‘forces’ behind Kiyonga’s loss. It is said phone traffic between some leaders in the district was abuzz with celebratory messages over Kiyonga’s loss.

Unfortunately (or fortunately), his loss may have resulted in unintended consequences. James Mbahimba is from Busongora and Kiyonga is from Bukonzo (which seems to have viewed Kiyonga’s loss of District NRM Chair as some kind of humiliation).

There were some people who thought if Kiyonga lost the district NRM chair, he would be easily defeated in the NRM primaries. They were wrong; for he easily defeated Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance. And many aspiring candidates from Bukonzo County (East and West) who hadn’t supported Kiyonga’s bid for district NRM chairperson are said to have lost the primaries in their respective constituencies of political aspiration.

Now, will the sympathy from Dr Kiyonga’s loss (of district NRM chair) carry him to Parliament next year? It’s very possible. Yet in spite of Kiyonga’s sunshine moment, NRM may regress. None of the NRM candidates has a sure-deal possibility of winning; they will have to earn it. The main candidates for the district chairperson are incumbent Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi (NRM) and Geoffrey Thembo Bigogo (FDC).

With a sharply divided district, it is important to note that Mr Bukombi comes from Busongora and Mr Bigogo comes from Bukonzo. In the circumstances, results for district chair may not reflect party lines as Mr Bigogo is expected to overwhelmingly win Bukonzo while Muhinndi wins Busongora. It is a safe bet that NRM voters in Bukonzo will vote for Bigogo (the FDC candidate).

The battleground constituency will be Kasese Municipality. Whoever wins the municipality, will have a bigger chance of winning the district chairperson’s office. Mr Kabyanga lost the primaries to Dr Kiyongo. Although he is not making a formal petition, he, however, says he would like to tell the NRM Secretariat what happened during NRM primaries in his constituency.

***************

The new district NRM leadership needs to hit the ground running; otherwise it has to be functional enough to deliver the vote in the 2026 elections. In the 2021 elections, NRM won three of the six constituencies (plus the district chairperson) in Kasese.

For a party that had been near-wiped out of Kasese politics in the 2016 elections, this was viewed as the beginning of a come-back. However, it is my personal assessment that the maximum the NRM can achieve is to retain three parliamentary seats (doesn’t matter whether the incumbents retain their seats; NRM just needs three seats from Kasese).

Yet all the people I spoke to on this matter said it would be difficult for NRM to win three seats. “In spite of the good performance in 2021, NRM is still a bad sale in Kasese,” said one of the people I spoke to.

“They would need a lot of effort to bring out the vote for three seats,” he added.

Please note that all the three NRM incumbent MPs were first-termers lacking in experience. Needless to say, their performance in Parliament has been underwhelming; and one can say that Ibrahim Semujju Nganda has been missing the company of former MP William Nzoghu of Busongora North. Yet the people of Kasese missed Nzoghu more.

The writer, Asuman Bisiika, is the former executive editor of the East African Flagpost.