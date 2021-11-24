Prime

Kayunga by-election: A clean register is key

Faridah Lule

What you need to know:

  • …a clean register that is transparent, accurate and inclusive  will allow eligible voters to exercise their fundamental right to vote. 

I will begin with Duchess of Sussex,  Meghan Markel’s words “When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter because you do, and you deserve to be heard.’’ What one has to know is whatever technique you apply, it should not be violent because the dead don’t vote.

