Kayunga: Mr Museveni’s Lubiri

The positions for by-elections in the whole country were 827. (But) there was no Uganda but Kayunga. Kayunga, Kayunga, Kayunga!! Why only cheat in Kayunga? Why not in the few other areas where NUP won?” President Museveni asked in his 2021 end of year address.

Indeed, there were many constituencies up for grabs but Mr Museveni and the whole of NRM’s top brass didn’t pitch camp in other constituencies. They went to Kayunga, and made sure Bobi Wine did not go there too.

Clearly, then, Kayunga’s value to Mr Museveni’s rule was not just strategic, but symbolic. To explain how, we need to travel back in time.

September 10, 2009, marked the beginning of three days of riots in Kampala and other parts of Buganda. It all started when Kabaka Ronald Mutebi was denied entry into Kayunga where, it was whispered, the leader of the Banyala clan was trying to ‘secede’ from Buganda.

Buganda then erupted in protest when Buganda’s prime minister John Baptist Walusimbi was blocked by armed police and the army personnel from going to Kayunga.

Mr Walusimbi was travelling to Kayunga to prepare for the Kabaka’s scheduled visit to mark Buganda Kingdom’s annual youth day.

The government reacted, some say overreacted, by shutting down the kingdom’s radio station CBS as riots spread to Kampala, Mukono, Mpigi and Masaka.

When it appeared that the Kabaka was determined to visit Kayunga, no matter what, the army surrounded his palace in Kireka on the night of September 12.

More than 500 people were arrested in various parts of Buganda, a police station was burnt down, and a police officer was shot and injured in the leg while a female officer was sexually assaulted.

Journalist Kalundi Serumaga was abducted by security personnel as he left a WBS TV talk show where he had discussed the riots. His host and my former classmate, Peter Kibaazo, was hurriedly suspended from the TV station. Several people died during these riots.

Those three days recalled the Buganda Crisis of 1966 where government forces attacked the Buganda Kingdom palace (Lubiri) in Mengo, Kampala, and sent Kabaka Edward Muteesa into exile.

In 1966, Milton Obote lost Buganda and thereby sealed the fate of his regime. In 1981, Mr Museveni was able to exploit Buganda’s hatred of Obote by launching a war in Luweero.

The symbolic value of Kayunga is that, like the Lubiri for Obote, it marked a turning point in the love affair between Mr Museveni and Buganda.

Thus, Kayunga became a bellwether district.

We all know that a bellwether state in America is one whose voting behaviour gives larger indicators to a national trend, often in a presidential election. Ohio is considered a bellwether state because it has accurately voted for the winning presidential candidate with 93 percent accuracy since 1900.

If Mr Museveni lost Kayunga this time, then the rest of Buganda and then Uganda would fall like dominoes.

This is exactly what happened to Obote: he lost Buganda and his regime soon flat lined to underline the symbolic value of Buganda to his enemies, such as Mr Museveni.

Although the President looks stronger than ever, Kayunga is to him what Spain was to Napoleon Bonaparte in the early 1800s.

Spain was an open wound that refused to go away and so Napoleon called it his “the Spanish ulcer”.

This ulcer was the first serious sign of defiance to the French and was a sign which Napoleon failed to see. It was also a sign that indicated that Europe had rejected Napoleon’s rule.

Kayunga too is Mr Museveni’s ulcer, one sure to puncture his politics of the belly.