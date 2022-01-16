Kayunga: Mr Museveni’s Lubiri

By  Philip Matogo

What you need to know:

  • The symbolic value of Kayunga is that, like the Lubiri for Obote, it marked a turning point in the love affair between Mr Museveni and Buganda.

The positions for by-elections in the whole country were 827. (But) there was no Uganda but Kayunga. Kayunga, Kayunga, Kayunga!! Why only cheat in Kayunga? Why not in the few other areas where NUP won?” President Museveni asked in his 2021 end of year address. 

