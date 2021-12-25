Kayunga poll a test on growing democracy

A lot has been said about the recently concluded Kayunga LC5 by-elections. While both National Resistance Movement (NRM) and National Unity Platform are putting forward every reason that the vote went their side, the Electoral Commission (EC) settled it with NRM’s Andrew Muwonge.

This election has, however, left behind many hard-to-answer questions.

In Africa, there is an axiomatic belief that whenever one loses an election, then the opponent will have cheated. Now as a nation whose democracy is still growing, let’s ask ourselves; did the people of Kayunga and NUP have enough intelligence to comprehend that in the choice of the district chairperson there would be the involvement of the army or that there would be a combination of order and anarchy? Did the people test the enkindled value of constitutional liberty?

Was it befitting enough to withstand the inevitable dampening of checks, reverses or delays in announcing the winner? Or was there an ordinary stimulus of hatred and plunder, and the impersonal loyalty on the side of the electoral body towards one party candidate? These are serious questions, but with no precedent to aid in answering them.

At the beginning of the campaigns, if we recall, there was indeed an occasion for the most anxious apprehension.

A day to the election, there was an allegation that a full treasury was called in to supply resources beyond precedent in the history of finance, when Shs4,000 was issued to everyone who bypassed. Then, armoured vehicles hovered over Kayunga Town with “disciplined officers” patrolling streets to find anyone causing chaos; and, above all, the public opinions, social media and the fourth estate, echoed and reinforced with every vague hint and specious argument of despondency by a powerful faction.

This was either contemptuously sceptical or actively hostile spread of propaganda. It would be hard to over-estimate the force of this latter element of disintegration and discouragement among a people where every citizen in Kayunga now is a reader of newspapers and a radio listener, to know what’s going on.

The peddlers of the rumour that there was open robbery of the election and chasing of some opposition figures shall be a topic of another day.

A nation can be liable to no more insidious treachery, so, no nation can take anything by chance until the apparent excited imagination makes every real looming danger double unreal.

And even if we look only at more palpable difficulties, the problem to be solved by our electoral law is vast, both in its immediate relations and its future consequences.

The conditions of its solution are so intricate and so greatly dependent on incalculable and uncontrollable contingencies so much of the data, whether for hope or fear, is from their novelty, incapable of arrangement under any of the categories of historical precedent, that there are moments of crisis when the firmest believer in the strength and sufficiency of the democratic theory of government might well hold his breath in vague apprehension of disaster.

Uganda indeed is a dreary outlook for politicians who knew democracy, not by rubbing shoulders with it lifelong, but who, having eaten a bad dinner, have rewritten history by drawing a mournful inference of democratic instability.

The current government should try as much as possible to soften the prejudices, allay any fears of the masses and gradually obtain the cooperation of their “unwilling opponents”.

The NRM government has a duty to defend and maintain its own existence but it must do it when ethics can more directly and visibly mingle with politics than usual.

The leaders must be trained to a method of oratory that relies on the agreeable ethical standards, moral sense and policy understanding. There should be a force beyond that of sober and logical argument, convictions, maintained and defended by the supreme logic of passion.