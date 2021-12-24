Kayunga: Why burn a house just to roast a single rabbit?

Holland is one of the most picturesque countries in the world. It is joined by Belgium on the south, Germany on the west, and the North Sea on the East and North. It’s total land area is about a quarter of the state of Missouri in the US, and yet it has a population of nearly 15 million people.

The Dutch have a saying ;“God made the World, but the Dutch made Holland.” When will Ugandans make Uganda? In the military, the standard operating words are “classified” and “restricted”. Truth is defined as that which is real, genuine, certain, valid and factual.

Truth is actuality, that which can be trusted because it is the things that are. Two eminent Ugandan persons made history this week; Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo proposed an extension of retirement age for his lot and Mr Jacob Oulanyah, the Speaker of Parliament, adjourned the House Cine dine yet the commander-in-chief of the armed forces is meant to seek belated permission to deploy our forces to pound ADF along with FARDC in the DR Congo.

For starters, Cine dine means no specific time of return. Uganda is a country that can be compared to a sentence without punctuation, in brief we can be said to be sophisticated predators.

In 2005, the then commandant of the Kimaka-based Army College sanctioned the late Brig Gen Noble Mayombo to invite the late Lt Col Lazarus Orwotho, considered to have been one of the finest of senior army officers in the Obote II regime, to give a lecture to the bravest of UPDF soldiers.

On the first occasion, Lt Col Orwotho declined the invitation as he feared that Ugandan soldiers hate the truth. The late Mayombo had to go through the late Brig Gen Peter Kerim, who came from the same West Nile Sub-region as Orwotho, for the latter to accept the invitation.

I had been invited as an observer. Orwotho was meant to present facts and nothing more, pertaining the Luweero Bush War.

The more than 50 Ugandan, Tanzanian and Kenyan senior officers turned in their seats uncomfortably when the “lecturer” told them in their faces that he (Orwotho) pounded the NRA in Luweero because at that time, the Obote II forces were a national army and had a duty and obligation to protect the country.

He went on to ask why they (UPDF) were hitting Joseph Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army rebels hard in northern Uganda. I personally thought that Lt Col Orwotho was going to be arrested at the end of the lecture. It was surprising that he received a standing ovation instead.

So where did we go wrong wanting to set a whole house on fire just to roast a rabbit for supper in a place like Kayunga? Are the retiring generals driving the NRM revolution to slip off the agenda, or is the ship (Uganda) sinking?

Is the young commanders’ dismissive attitude not going to negatively affect the country’s image? Is their exuded arrogance, not brushing off the late Orwotho’s audience, discipline? Isn’t this indiscipline pilferaging (stealing in small quantities) the NRM support in the whole country?

Pilferage, one of my Swiss female lecturers at Kenya Utalii College (nicknamed Africa’s Harvard of Hospitality) explained it as lifting items in small numbers and that this can deplete the stocks of the whole world.

There is a lesson we can learn concerning the Conservative Party (CP) of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who lost a crucial by-election the same Thursday of Kayunga by-election.

This was a constituency CP had held for more than 200 years yet it was a honourable defeat.

This means that Boris Johnson is on his way out given the fact that even his minister for Brexit resigned from government in the same week coupled with an ongoing investigation whether there were illegal Christmas parties at 10 Downing street in breach of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures.