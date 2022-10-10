Keeping IK Musaazi legacy alive

I found myself asking repeatedly, what it would take to keep the legacy of Ignatius Kangave Musaazi alive. Moreso, where the youth, women and marginalised, especially in rural communities fit in.

I am intricately connected to my community, and often choose to be the voice of my village. Thus, it seemed appropriate that I would speak to the subject of youth, women and rural Uganda, all of which define me in a deep way. I felt fortunate and honoured to be giving the keynote address for this year’s Memorial Day, once I started reading about Musaazi.

Musaazi, who is resting at the heroes’ corner of Kololo Independence Grounds, is an icon of Uganda’s political history and independence struggle.

Among his many achievements, he founded the first farmer’s association, trade union, and political party in Uganda, the Uganda National Congress. He was a trailblazer. Defined as a Pan-Africanist, he also paid a high price for his ideas, imprisoned 37 times by the colonial government.

I used the occasion to reflect on what he was able to achieve, and how we can advance some of these ideas that remain relevant for us today

This year’s theme, ‘Keeping the IK Musaazi legacy alive: Bringing the youth, women, the rural and vulnerable on board with IK Musaazi’s ideas and action’ is an important development challenge of our time.

It is difficult to speak of the youth in Africa today without thinking of the broken social contracts well captured by author Alcinda Honwana, in the time of youth. She writes that although national and regional contexts differ and grievances are diverse, young people’s anger derives from deepening social inequalities and that they are affected by the same ills created by globalisation and failed neoliberal policies that broke the social contract. Moreso, she notes that globalised communications raise their expectations while local conditions and public policies push those aspirations out of reach.

All that is exacerbated by the failure of most country’s education system to provide solutions in terms of translating higher education to economic growth through job creation. Their struggle is real but often dismissed as political sabotage.

If Musaazi’s relevance can be traced from the struggles of Africa to free itself from the colonial grip, its urgent relevance to the youth, women, and vulnerable, especially in rural areas is the opportunity to find the space to participate in their socio-economic transformation. We sought to interrogate the idea of independence in light of the economic and political ideals of the times of Musaazi while looking closely at how much things have changed or stayed the same.

As Nigerian writer Wole Soyinka put it, ‘the continent of Africa, it had become evident, was now confronted, not with the ghost of past wrongs, but with a malnourished present and a malformed foetus of the future’. Yet, we conveniently call up those ghosts of the past, in explaining the gaps in action. The youth and women risk being pushed to ‘waithood’ if they do not pull themselves by their bootstraps to engage with ideas on matters that affect them.

To keep the Musaazi legacy alive, we must return to the basics, understanding old issues such as the problem of ‘the interrelations of power, privilege and prestige’. These should not be a problem only when those who hold power, privilege and prestige are foreign or colonial, it should also be a problem when our brothers and sisters use their power, privilege and prestige to the disadvantage of many youth, women and those removed from opportunity by their location in rural areas, where basic infrastructure, from electricity to roads, are far from reach.

We need to examine concerns around to what extent; prestige has become a function of power and privilege that defines our national progress to social transformation or where social change largely resides.

We risk getting into the old struggle of belonging if we do not do some things differently. While most of our people are still at the proverbial lower bottom of the pyramid, preoccupied with basic needs, the noise for a sense of belonging is beginning to get louder. The question is, are we listening?

As an academic living at a time of intensified calls for decolonisation of education, having lived the Rhodes must fall moments in South Africa, coming from the margins and living the impact of these broken social contracts, I am equally concerned, about our contribution to these problems beyond the ghosts of the past or colonialism and its new forms.

Ms Maractho (PhD) is the director of Africa Policy Centre and senior lecturer at Uganda Christian University.