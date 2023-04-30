Kenya cult deaths and the bogus claim of life after death

The death toll had risen to more than 70 as I started writing this article, and news websites had published photos of forensic experts and homicide detectives clad in white PPE gowns — complete with goggles, gloves and masks — carrying bodies they had exhumed from shallow mass graves.

The grim discovery was in Shakahola forest near the Kenyan coastal town of Malindi where a man the authorities identified as a church and cult leader allegedly told his followers to starve themselves “in order to meet Jesus”. The victims were mainly women, but they included children who were too young to know what Jesus and life after death mean.

Oddly enough, the bad news came from Good News International Church whose leader, Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, has denied any wrongdoing, although 15 people were rescued from his church last week. He remains in police custody, and Kenyan president William Ruto has said he “pretends and postures as a pastor when in fact he is a terrible criminal”.

Ugandans are no stranger to this kind of tragic news. In March 2000, we woke up to headlines about a cult in Kanungu District, the Movement for the Restoration of the Ten Commandments of God, which caused the deaths of 700 of its followers, mostly impoverished peasants who genuinely believed what the cult leaders had told them — that they would start a new and better life in heaven.

Not all religious leaders/pastors recruit their church members into cults, and in some places, though very few, religion remains a force for good. For example, the Pew Research Center has carried out research suggesting that Americans largely have positive feelings about the role religion plays in US life, although pious presidents in the US have engaged in military adventures around the world that have caused immense suffering.

Religion continues to enjoy something akin to a weirdly privileged status, which shields it from close scrutiny and makes people afraid of asking questions they must ask.

Many things that do not make sense become instantly and widely acceptable and are rarely questioned as long as they are linked to religion.

A classic example is the life-after-death claim that religion has propagated for centuries. Many religious people do believe that they are in a waiting place (here on planet earth) and will eventually meet with their creator. The truth is that of the billions of people currently living here, not a single person knows anything about their creator — and there is zero evidence to support the claim that death renews life.

We have lived with death since time immemorial. We have buried loved ones, and continue to bury them, and those we have buried also buried loved ones. If we go back in time, we can see that we have buried billions of people, none of whom has ever returned to confirm that there is life after death. We know this for sure. We know it is incontrovertibly true. But because believing in life after death is psychologically comforting, we continue to believe this glaringly false claim.

That claim is what forms the foundation of cults; it is what has made cult leaders and pastors powerful and rich. There is any number of people who tithe because they believe their creator appreciates them and will reserve a place for them in heaven (which nobody has ever seen). Some people who tithe are the poorest of the poor. Yet pastors who collect their money live in stately homes, drive swanky cars.

We need to wake up. Religion, like politics, relies on lies.