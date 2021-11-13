Kenya-Somalia dispute: Africa reunite or perish

Before the criminal Berlin Conference of 1884, Kenya, Somalia and other countries on the continent were united entities.

People on present-day borders felt they were in one big country known as Africa.

The mistrusts and looming conflict over land and sea didn’t exist, and no infringement on Africans’ freedom of movement and cooperation existed then.

They were just people in their big country known as Africa. They had their organic nationalities which colonisers belittled and branded tribes. That is why Somalis on both sides of the border still regard themselves as one Somali people.

Similarly, the Swahili on Lunga lunga-Horohoro, the Masai on Namanga and Luhya on Busia borders not to mention the Haya on Tanzania-Uganda border and the Baganda and Nyambo who felt the same about their oneness.

The recent ruling on maritime conflict between Kenya and Somalia by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) speaks loudly to this colonialism and its adversity on Africa’s peace and wellbeing. A court in Europe sat down and decided on the issue that’s far away from its jurisdiction.

If Africa wants to honestly solve its problems with local solutions, why can’t it form its own court to look into affairs such as this? Africa needs to do away with fake internationalism that protects colonial interests.

The long story short, I’ll address reasons why EAC and Africa must shake off their colonial hangover and embark on true measures to reunify the region.

First, reunifying the region means returning to its organic formula which gave it and Africa the edge and clout of living without necessarily depending on handouts from rich countries as is currently the case, thereby ushering in dependency, exploitation and imperialism.

Second, practical reunification will create many economic, political and social opportunities such as interdependence, interconnectedness peace, power, prosperity and above all, unity as a tool for strength. We – inevitably and out of necessity – need each other even if we don’t like each other. Kenya and Somalia need not to fight over fish, oil or waters, but instead, they need to come to a roundtable and sort out colonially ingested and injected toxin.

Third, reunification will enable the region to assert its power globally, not to mention increasing security and good use of natural resources instead of fighting over them.

Fourth, often border misunderstandings and squabbles bother neighbours. Instead, the united Africa will easily and swiftly allow people to do business among themselves compared to how they do it with non-African countries.

Fifth, the reunification of the region, and later Africa, will increase production as a motivation by which Africa will grow economically due to the fact that instead of importing goods or solutions from afar, Africa will have an internal supply of some goods and services.

In sum, the major question Africa needs to ask and rightly answer is: why has it become more dependent than before it was colonised? Is this the sort of freedom our ancestors died fight for really?

Why, for instance, are border issues in Africa sent to Europe to be adjudicated as if Africa did not have its own natural mechanisms of addressing and arresting such matters? Africa needs to reunite and stop crying like a baby while it has what it takes to resolve such conflicts. Africa reunite or perish.