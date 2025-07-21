Kin, guns, and ghosts (1966–1985)

Among the ghosts that haunt Uganda’s militarised journey, none casts a longer shadow than that of Kabaka Edward Muteesa II. Trained at Sandhurst Military Academy, Muteesa was not merely a ceremonial monarch. He was a man fluent in both tradition and military strategy. And yet, when the Uganda Army, under Obote’s orders, stormed his palace in 1966, Muteesa reached not for the gun, but for the pen and the Commonwealth. In exile, he authored The Desecration of My Kingdom, a sharp account of how Uganda’s republican leaders had torn up the very constitutional order that brought them to power.

He wrote not as a rebel but as a statesman seeking redress. He appealed to Britain, to the Commonwealth, and to global democratic sympathies. But his cries were met with silence. A silence that echoed louder given the irony: his own grandfather, Kabaka Muteesa I, had once invited the British in, hoping to safeguard Buganda’s sovereignty amid regional threats. It was Buganda’s alliance with the British that facilitated the making of the Uganda Protectorate.

Now, the grandson of the man who helped midwife the nation was exiled by that very State. His training at Sandhurst, his symbolic affinity with empire, and his loyalty to constitutionalism all counted for nothing when militarised nationalism declared traditional authority obsolete. Yet this constitutional moral stance taken by Muteesa in exile was not without irony. Just a few years earlier, the Buganda establishment, under his leadership, had rejected Benedicto Kiwanuka, Uganda’s first post-independence Prime Minister, and a fellow Muganda. Kiwanuka represented a constitutional path to self-rule, but he was seen as a threat to traditional authority. Buganda, at that moment, chose royal preservation over republican progress. And so, when Muteesa later appealed to the very principles that had once been sidelined at home, it revealed a deeper paradox: Buganda yearned for constitutionalism, but only when it could preserve its monarchy.

What this teaches us is that the postcolonial State was not just militarised by rifles, but by contradictions, between tradition and reform, between identity and ideology, between the idea of Uganda and the fear of it. Following Muteesa’s fall, Uganda’s journey into personalised militarism escalated. Milton Obote solidified his grip by relying heavily on Langi and Acholi officers, promoting his kin and loyalists. Among them, Maj Gen David Oyite Ojok, a fellow Langi, would emerge as a key architect of Uganda’s military doctrine during Obote II. But this era's militarism had already revealed its cracks during the suspicious assassination of Brig Pierino Okoya in 1970. Okoya, a promising Acholi officer seen as a threat to both Obote and Amin, was found murdered with his wife under mysterious circumstances. No credible investigation followed.

This signalled a troubling precedent: military command was becoming a contest of ethnic survival, not professional service. Trust within the ranks gave way to tribal calculation. Obote’s second tenure (1980–1985) leaned again on the military, particularly in the Luweero Triangle war, where northern-dominated government troops unleashed brutal counterinsurgency measures against civilians suspected of supporting Museveni’s rebels. The Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) was no longer a national force; it had become a regime-preservation unit. As Uganda spiralled into deeper conflict, Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA) rose as a disciplined guerrilla force with a new promise. But as the next essay shows, even this “liberation” would entrench, not undo, the long-standing marriage between governance and the gun. Essay 4 is titled: “When the Gun Replaced the State – The Militarisation of Civics (1986–Today).” Ciao

Gertrude Kamya Othieno

Political Sociologist/Writer

Alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science







