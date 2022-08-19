Kiswahili did not ‘die’ in Uganda

Kiswahili

You might have heard of this common adage, that ‘Kiswahili was born in Zanzibar, grew up in Tanzania, grew old in Kenya, died in Uganda, and was buried in Zaire (now Democratic Republic of Congo).’

From this adage, one is made to believe that there are no Kiswahili speakers in Uganda and that if they are there, the language they speak is horrible.

I think this is what they refer to when they say that Kiswahili died in Uganda i.e., they undermine Kiswahili in Uganda, and give praises to the Kiswahili spoken in Zanzibar.

This kind of thinking has a lot of shortcomings. I teach Kiswahili and the common question I always get from my students is “which Kiswahili are you teaching?”

The answer I always give to them is that I teach standard Kiswahili commonly known as Kiswahili sanifu.

Two famous sociolinguists; William Labov and John Fishman pointed out that people speak language differently because of the influence of factors such as age, sex, level of education, social and/or status, geographical and historical. For instance, young people speak their own variant and so do the educated.

However, these variations do not mean that people do not know the language or that the language they speak is good or not good.

From that background, Kiswahili, whose origin is the East Coast of Africa, started to be standardized from 1930 and Kiunguja dialect was then chosen to be the basis of standard Kiswahili. This led to the subsequent conscious efforts such as writing of grammar books, dictionaries meant to have this language standardised to be used in official domains.

This effort of standardising Kiswahili did not kill other dialects of Kiswahili but rather gave standard Kiswahili an official uniform. The other dialects and sub-dialects remained and are still used by some people in Kenya, Tanzania, Congo and even Uganda.

From this exposition, I do not agree with those behind the adage that I earlier alluded to. I argue that Kiswahili did not actually die in Uganda neither did it get sick in Kenya nor was it buried in DR Congo. Instead, new variants were born in Uganda, Kenya and DR Congo.

If we approach language from this angle, we will encourage Ugandans and indeed other Africans to speak Kiswahili.

It is common to hear Ugandans put a disclaimer “my Swahili is not good’ or my Swahili is for ‘nataka kula mchele’ (asking for food), before they speak. From a linguistic point of view, this is uncalled for.

No one should apologise for speaking the way they speak. The underlying reason for speaking any language should be communication.

Standard Kiswahili can then be taught in schools and used only for official communications. The rest of the Ugandans can use other forms of Kiswahili for their day-to-day interaction.

People who front the adage should help us to answer these questions: Do we (Ugandans) speak English as it is spoken in Birmingham or London? But don’t we speak English? Don’t we communicate to each other? Researchers have collectively used the term World Englishes to refer to all variants of English spoken worldwide. We need to copy this. Kiswahili has grown beyond its original geographical boarders to a lingua franca that is now spoken in almost all countries in Africa. As it spreads, it comes into contact with the languages of the places it spreads to. The languages in those places then shape the nature of the language spoken.

On July 6, Cabinet passed a resolution that Kiswahili becomes a compulsory subject in school. This is a very big opportunity to spread Kiswahili in Uganda. However, I would like to urge teachers of Kiswahili and the general public that the role of any language in any community is communication. If we view language from this angle, we will be encouraging other Ugandans to speak Kiswahili freely.