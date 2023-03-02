Kneeling doctors; unsettling mirror image of our society

Part of what we believe holds this society together are some of the assurances we have come to construct. Those almost all-embracing notions and practices that despite Uganda’s diverse ethnicities, we can all rely on to be the glue that holds us together. And perhaps it is our diversity that informs our craving for sameness. From an overzealous consumption of alcohol, to a hateful rejection of lifestyles we are afraid of. These also include a largely unquestioning belief in authority, and perhaps knowledge wielded by Ugandans in certain professions.

A doctor, for example, from Kamuli to Kashaari can do no wrong in the eyes of the average Ugandan (and I don’t mean you adult debate club Twitter users with options and medical insurance). What they say is gospel, and to challenge it is a mortal sin. It of course also goes without saying that universally, a doctor or nurse or any medical practitioner makes an invaluable contribution to society. To value, respect and even emulate them, is ideally not only advised, but also required.

The plight of un- or under-compensated doctors is therefore a national crisis. The average citizen and the head-of-state both speak strongly in favour of the working conditions of doctors improving. The former in appreciation of the role they play, and the latter often as a curiously insistent attempt to debase the arts. Nonetheless, we’re collectively concerned.

So what do we do when one day the nation wakes up to a group of their heroes kneeling before the 70-something Head of State whose government has failed them, asking him to extend his supposed visionary leadership into a 7th term? All of the shock and disdain helps our egos maintain our idealised moral image. After all, these are people we trust with our lives. We relate to their struggle and ‘fight’ for them to be better compensated. It’s betrayal, we think. And if doctors, our heroes can stoop this low, what’s left to salvage in this plagued land?

But perhaps even more disconcerting is how much of that act mirrored our own dehumanisation, which we often participate in to survive the system. Kneeling doctors are no different from men who cluster around a rich, connected man at a Kampala conference, nodding in deceptive excitement at his unoriginal observations on the issue at hand. Or any other grossly exploited, but dangerously agreeable employee sucking up to the boss in the hope for better treatment.

Respectability is ideally a frowned upon concept which many of us know is only good for the breadcrumbs falling off the emperor’s table. Yet somehow and regrettably, our social conditioning has us either: believing it is a prerequisite to making it, or that abasing ourselves before the powers-that-be is the justified means to a successful end. We lean into it and leave the fight to the few, who the system as expected, punishes for refusing to tow the line. Life is hard enough already and resistance is not for the majority faint-hearted.

Nearly all of us are culpable, and at least subconsciously, we know it. Only unlike the doctors, our experiences do not happen on national television. And instead of dealing with the backlash, we instead get to drive to Bandali rise on Friday evening and engage in all manner of intoxication, singing along to Madra: she bend-it!

Twitter: @beingedna