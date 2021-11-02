Kwame Nkrumah: The voice of an African prophet

Kwame Nkrumah, born in 1909, was the leader of the first Sub-Saharan African nation to gain independence in 1957. The first Prime Minister of Ghana, he was a leading figure in the crusade for a United States of Africa. It needs no retelling that the final result of the Organization of African Unity, the umbrella organization that was formed in 1963 to encourage political and economic integration of Africa fell short of his dream. His speech of 24th May 1963, a plea to his peers to fast-track a practical and comprehensive union of independent African states, did not yield his wish. His peers advanced and succeeded at adopting a slower approach to the union. The result has not been so impressive since then. It is nearly painful listening to Nkrumah’s speech of that day. What he said played out just as he predicted.





In his introductory part, he cites hope out of the quick realization of national independence for African countries, following the first instance of it in Ghana, but quickly links that to the necessity of sustaining the momentum to have these countries united as one state. “In the task which is before us of unifying our continent we must fall in with that pace or be left behind. The task cannot be attached in the tempo of any other age than our own. To fall behind the unprecedented momentum of actions and events in our time will be to court failure and our own undoing. A whole continent has imposed a mandate upon us to lay the foundation of our Union at this Conference. It is our responsibility to execute this mandate by creating here and now the formula upon which the requisite superstructure may be erected”. He goes on to sound other equally important forewarning. “In independent Africa we are already re-experiencing the instability and frustration which existed under colonial rule. We are fast learning that political independence is not enough to rid us of the consequences of colonial rule”. “We have been too busy nursing our separate States to understand fully the basic need of our union, rooted in common purpose, common planning and common endeavour. A union that ignores these fundamental necessities will be but a shame”. “There is hardly any African State without frontier problem with its adjacent neighbours. But let me suggest to Your Excellences, that this fatal relic of colonialism will drive us to war against one another as our unplanned and uncoordinated industrial development expands, just as happened in Europe”. “No independent African State today by itself has a chance to follow an independent course of economic development, and many of us who have tried to do this have been almost ruined or have had to return to the fold of the former colonial rulers. This position will not change unless we have unified policy working at the continental level.”

This and a lot more, was part of Nkrumah’s speech for that day.

About sixty years later, Africa cannot influence in any way the global economy system. We only respond to it and adjust ourselves accordingly. Our fundamental priorities in agriculture, extractive industries and even the services industry are determined by foreign preferences. We conflict among ourselves as African states to a point of war, and fight over territorial boundaries of little consequence to popular good. Our individual and separate interests, as countries, have been solidified more now, than they were in 1963 and while Africa’s current leaders are making effort to reverse this through easing of intra-continent travel barriers and the like, they are undoing a condition that has got consolidated by the years of missed opportunity of unity in 1963. Africa’s political independence has not emancipated the continent, strictly speaking. Foreign nations are the self-appointed guardians of our motherland and, as they wish, they issue threats and applause towards our leaders in response to the affairs of our continent. The failure of a quick take off of a united Africa in 1963 resulted in fracturing of even the tendencies to unity that existed around that time, some of which ironically traced their origin from the colonial period, such as the coordination of education in higher institutions of learning within East African ststes.

Overall, all the fears that the Pan-African Kwame Nkrumah expressed in 1963 came to pass. A copy of his relevant speech is widely available on the internet, both in text and voice. It is a great lesson to today’s Africa. We have the benefit of sixty extra years of experience to learn from, that Nkrumah did not have. What our generation does with it is up to us.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant



