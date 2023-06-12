Kyankwanzi resolutions: Keeping the NRA/M revolution alive

Following a strategic directive from the NRM National Chairperson and H.E., the President of Uganda, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, we convened a 10-day National Resistance Movement Parliamentary Caucus retreat at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi.

In his Keynote Address, presentations and responses, the Party National Chairman, emphatically rationalized the ideological, strategic, policy implementation and administrative cohesion of the Caucus and the party premised on the NRA core ideal of transforming Uganda from peasantry to modernity.

The President expounded on the deliberate NRM Government flagship programmes of Emyooga and Parish Development Model (PDM) to spur development and equitably put capital in the hands of our people up to the parish level to increase household income, wealth creation and socio-economic transformation.

Value addition, role of leaders, education for all and many others were among the areas deliberated on to uplift the majority of Ugandans to the desired money economy.

Deeply mindful of our immense responsibilities and duty to the Movement and to the people of Uganda, members of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus agreed that the unity of all members of the Movement around its guiding ideological principles of Patriotism, Pan Africanism, Socio-Economic Transformation, Democracy - and around the leader of our Revolution and General of the African Resistance is key.

Political leaders, including the Members of Parliament, as direct representatives of the people, bear a huge responsibility in advancing the household income generation activities and wealth creation through mobilization of the masses to embrace socio-economic transformation programmes.

The Caucus robustly resolved to maintain keen attention on value addition as the driver of export earnings, import substitution, jobs and wealth creation.

We shall maximally support free education for all, ICT and service sectors, manufacturing and agro-processing of commodities like coffee, sugar, tea, etc.

The significant presentation on the Presidential Initiative on Wealth and Job Creation (Emyooga) was delivered by the State Minister of Micro-Finance, Hon. Haruna Kasolo.

And, prominently, members noted and approved emphasis by the President on the recoveries under the Emyooga Programme due in 12 months and payments shall be effected for up to 24 months.

The prize, that’s the Parish Development Model (PDM) couldn’t be missed and indeed its National Coordinator, Hon. Galabuzi Ssozi gave us a worthy update.

Consequently, H.E. the President explained and members approved that the recoveries under the PDM shall be due after 24 months and payments shall be effected for up to 36 months.

To keep a closer sight on the economy, we have resolved to always convene to consider and build internal consensus on the National Budgetary Priorities, and Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure.

Members of the Caucus should be fully alive to the entire policy framework of the NRM Government.

To enhance discipline in the NRM Parliamentary Caucus, we agreed that Members of the Caucus should not ordinarily bring to Parliament, or support, a Private Member Bill.

Whenever it is necessary, it should be done through the Caucus. All members agreed to embrace discipline and know when and where to disagree.

Caucus recommended to the NRM Central Executive Committee to consider approving amendments of the NRM Parliamentary Caucus Rules of Procedure and any other regulation(s), to provide for Parliamentary Commissioners on NRM ticket to be elected by the NRM Parliamentary Caucus - with effect from December 2023, i.e., the 3rd Session of the 11th Parliament.

Members received and appreciated the clarifications on the roles of individuals, offices and institutions, the relationship between the Caucus, the leadership of the Movement and the Executive .

There was an exhaustive clarification on the political and legal framework of the totality of the legislative process.

On the anti-corruption front, members committed to relentlessly fight corruption and to maximally support all institutions involved in eradicating the vice.

Finally, we welcomed the President’s directive to the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to expedite the process of funding NUSAF 4 by the World Bank - focused on livelihood improvement of the targeted 39 percentpoor households in the greater north.