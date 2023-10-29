Kyemba: Toast to an aristocrat who got along with princes, peasants alike

Sometime in 2022. I was sipping porridge on my balcony, several hours into the night, when the phone, an arm’s length away, vibrated gently. It was an Airtel number, not saved in my phone.

But because it was a 0752 code (the very first cellular telephone code in Uganda), I knew it couldn’t be some Johnny-come-lately who just fell off the turnip truck the other day. It was most probably someone of substance. When I answered, there was a familiar voice at the other end of the line, cheerful and very calming: “Hey Tegulle, this is your father, Henry Kyemba.”

I hadn’t talked to him in quite a while. A devoted reader of this column, he craved my indulgence to further update his bestselling book, A State of Blood, and also to write a detailed biography.

Kyemba had been a good friend of my father, particularly during the 1980s when two of his children – Susan Kyemba and Peter Kyemba, both extremely and exceptionally brilliant – attended Victoria Nile School, Jinja, where my father, whose full names I carry, was headmaster.

Being Kyemba kids meant that they were used to a high standard of life and had been exposed to the Western world. Susan, like her father, seemed to fit in fairly well with us locals, all things considered. Peter just didn’t! He was a White boy in a Black skin. In 1983, when he and I were part of the team that represented Victoria Nile School at the regional Science Fair, Peter refused to take the porridge we had been served for lunch. He said he’d rather stay hungry than take porridge without milk. Like a good brother, I solemnly took his cup, did justice to it and assured him thereafter, licking my lips happily, it had been absolutely tasty. True to form, Peter has, all these years, lived in the Western hemisphere where his true self belongs.

When I arrived at the Kyemba residence at Aratoon Place in the former European Quarters of Jinja last year, what caught my eye was the black Nissan Laurel in his garage, still looking pristine.

It was one of the very first cars that President Museveni, in 1986, bought for ministers. His theory was that part of the problem of past leaders – Milton Obote and Idi Amin Dada – was wasteful spending. He, Museveni was here to show a difference, by procuring simple, easy-maintenance vehicles.

The big, luxurious vehicles that grace government compounds today, and which are far more attractive than the roads they move on, testify to how drastically Mr Museveni’s ideological persuasions have changed over the years.

Kyemba could have died earlier in the first Obote regime (1966 to 1971). As the president’s right-hand man, he travelled beside the president. On one occasion, while returning from an event, he ordered the security detail to switch off the sirens, so the president could travel quietly. He had no idea that assassins lay in wait, ahead. Because the sirens were off, the presidential convoy drove safely, right through the ambush, without incident.

The assassins only got excited when they heard the sirens of the next convoy. It was vice president John Babiiha, whose official car was a six-door affair, just like the president’s.

Thinking it was the president, the assailants aimed their volleys right through the middle of the six-door Mercedes. What saved the VP was that he was seated at the very back.

The front row and back row escaped unscathed. Kyemba recalled that had the volleys hit the president’s car, as intended, the president would probably have survived, since he was seated at the very back.

Only one person would have died: Kyemba himself, since he was the sole occupant of the middle row of the vehicle.

A great man, whichever standard you choose to apply, Henry Kyemba was a lesson in humility. His illustrious history gave him every right to brag and show off; yet he was a very simple, cheerful, nice-talking fellow; the perfect English gentleman who managed to get along with just about everyone.

Had he lived in the days of yore, he would have been that aristocrat who got along real nice with princes, peasantry and proletariat alike. Fare thee well, good sir; you were a class act! May God bless your soul.