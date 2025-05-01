Labour Day: A reminder that work is not slavery

If you have ever found yourself at your workplace desk by 8am, already mentally drafting your resignation letter by 8:05am, then welcome to the Ugandan workforce, where dreams of career fulfilment go to die a slow, underpaid death. We have all been there; that soul-crushing moment when you realise your monthly salary disappears faster than a Rolex vendor when Kampala Capital City Authority enforcement shows up.

Yet here we are, showing up day after day, year after year, because in Uganda, as the saying goes, “half a loaf is better than no bread”, even when that loaf is moldy, stolen by rats, and barely enough to survive on. Labour Day presents us with an interesting paradox. On one hand, we get a much-needed public holiday to rest. On the other hand, it is a stark reminder of how little progress we have made since the original labour movements of the late 19th century.

While workers in developed countries are fighting for four-day workweeks and remote work options, we are still stuck debating whether Ugandan workers deserve something as basic as a minimum wage.

Let us face some uncomfortable truths: We need a minimum wage It is 2025, and Uganda still does not have an updated minimum wage (the current one was set in 1984; the same year Michael Jackson released Thriller).

Meanwhile, the cost of living has skyrocketed faster than a boda boda at a traffic light. How can we celebrate workers’ rights when a full-time employee cannot even afford their children’s school fees without the help of Wewole?

Our work culture is toxic From bosses who think 5pm means “time to start planning tomorrow’s work” to companies that treat employees as disposable tissues, the Ugandan workplace often feels designed to break spirits. And do not get me started on the “gratitude” narrative, as if getting paid late (or not at all) should be met with thanksgiving because “at least you have a job.”

Worker exploitation is the norm, not the exception Whether it is Chinese factory workers toiling under brutal conditions, underpaid security guards working 12-hour shifts, or graduates earning Shs300,000 a month as “interns” for three years straight, exploitation is baked into our system.

Even the ants in my kitchen have better working conditions. But here is where Labour Day should matter to us; it is not just about complaining. It is about remembering that work should serve two purposes; to sustain the worker and to contribute to society. The sad reality is that for many Ugandans, work is just survival. The teacher educating our future leaders can barely afford transport to school.

The nurse saving lives has not seen a salary increment in so many years and the construction worker building Kampala’s shiny new towers sleeps in a makeshift shack. Yet despite this, there is dignity in work well done. That teacher showing up every day to mold young minds? That is resistance.













The market vendor who wakes up at 4am to get the freshest food? That is resilience. The young graduate taking that miserable office job while planning their escape? That is strategy. Labour Day should remind us that while we may not all love our jobs, we deserve work that does not crush our souls, pays fairly, and contributes to building a better Uganda. Until then, we will keep showing up, not because we want to, but because we have to.

But maybe, just maybe, if we demand better, future generations will not have to stare at the clock at 8:05am wondering where it all went wrong. So, enjoy your Labour Day holiday, Uganda. Rest well, because come Friday, it is back to the grind. But let us at least dream of a future where work does not feel like punishment for being born poor.



