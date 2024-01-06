Lack of credible leaders puts Uganda between the devil and the sea

Some people are excited by Election 2026, just because it is an election. My favourite lawyer, Isaac Ssemakadde, would declare them dummies and dimwits. And I wouldn’t scream “Objection!”, because the more discerning folks would have, by now, figured out the simple, all-important logic that the destiny of a country doesn’t lie in merely holding elections; one must interrogate the quality and integrity of the process…and the candidates.

On one hand, you have a leader who has been in power nearly 40 years and who has, especially for the last 25, shown no sign of good intent in terms of his planning for the country. His main objective and achievement have been staying in power for eternity, desperately clinging on and breaking certain laws – or abolishing them - to ensure that he keeps office. His refusal to facilitate peaceful transfer of power and his manifest unwillingness to fight corruption – this country’s biggest cancer, and on which his government thrives – both remain a big problem and ensure that the future of this country gets dimmer with each passing year. He has built a solid propaganda machinery that reaches everywhere and successfully shapes the narrative, creating the impression that before he came to power, Uganda, for all intents and purposes, was doomed and as matter of fact, it only began meaningfully existence when he took power, 1986. No effort to unite the country around a noble, nationalistic cause; he takes pleasure in divisions and then manages them to his political advantage.

He presides over a ruling party that is nothing more than a shell, a rudimentary pretense to democratic credentials; a façade par excellence, which has no actual existence outside of him. Even the party members know only too well that the real entity that runs the country is a deep state with no defined shape but whose reach is infinite and its boundaries unfathomable, littered with personalities that report to him, each of them with neither office nor position that can be defined with mathematical exactness, but wielding undeniable authority.

The bureaucracy of the government is deceptive; offices exist, with officers in them, but to find power and authority, one must look elsewhere. The constant reference to “before we came to power” is the redeeming line that immediately makes him look great, even if comparison to progressive leaders and nations puts things into proper perspective as one presiding over a failed state delicately seated on a tinderbox.

All that Uganda needs now is a matchstick and the country will suitably and appropriately explode, with devastating consequences.

On the other hand, you have the opposition: deeply divided, highly disorganized and getting more and more incoherent by the day. Distracted by the rat race that the ruling party has perfected into an art form, as primitive accumulation of wealth by illegitimate means becomes the name of the game, more and more members of the opposition are no longer willing to be left out. It is no longer possible to easily distinguish between the ruling party and the opposition, because most of the opposition put their conscience aside long ago, in favour of partaking of the illegitimate accumulation of wealth on offer by the ruling party. As things stand now, the high table of corruption and looting of the state is graced by both ruling party and opposition stalwarts alike. What Uganda needs is not just a threat to NRM, we need an alternative to NRM, and a credible one at that!

The extremism, radicalism, hooliganism – and disorganization - that hold sway in prominent opposition parties, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), National Unity Platform (NUP), Democratic Party (DP) and Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), do raise fundamental questions as to whether they can offer a credible alternative to a corrupt, incompetent and ill-meaning ruling party .