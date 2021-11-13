Prime

Lawyers: Access to health is a basic right

Joseph Ochieno

By  Joseph Ochieno

What you need to know:

  • Just imagine returning ‘unused-money’ back to the Treasury. Those were Milton Obote and Mzee Robert Elangot (RIP), the former Secretary and Deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda buried yesterday in Serere District. 

My in-boxes were struck mid-week by news that the Uganda Law Society (ULS) president had made a formal fundraising appeal to members in support for their own – a prominent lawyer – currently seeking medical attention in the US.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.