Leaders can mobilise communities for food security

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), food security is a condition that exists when all people at all times have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life.

However, food insecurity is one of the world’s most pressing challenges. The World Bank says food insecurity is on the rise. The number of people suffering acute food insecurity increased from 135 million in 2019 to 345 million in 82 countries by June 2022. The increase is attributed to unreliable weather patterns caused by climate change, population increase, depleted soils, conflicts such as the conflict in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, and the negative economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite that, looking at the problem of food insecurity from the local community perspective, there is a need to rethink the role of local leadership in fighting food insecurity. Communities seem to have abandoned the old ways of food storage like granaries. Gone are the years every rural household had a granary.

The notion of over-commercialisation of farming has led to poor quality seeds and seedlings which result in low yields during harvesting. Harnessing a good balance between embracing new technologies while retaining good indigenous farming methods is paramount.

In this maze, it’s clear to observe that the critical impact of local leadership is the missing link. Local leaders have a role to play in organising communities towards sustainable food solutions.

First, local leaders have to create awareness of the problem at hand. This can be achieved through regular village meetings and campaigns, such as Gwanga mujje, which rally people for a collective cause. Due to proximity with their constituencies, local leaders are more suited to positively influence the people to adopt better and sustainable farming practices namely, regenerative farming which restores soil health and replenishes natural water cycles.

Leaders should ensure that everyone in their localities has enough food for their households before the surplus is used for commercial purposes. Leaders should also encourage schools to have farms where supplementary and nutritious food is grown for learners. Sensitising communities about sustainable land use is also key. Much as individuals have the right to use their land as they wish, it’s prudent that guidance is given to the appropriate use and land management to avoid destroying it, hence escalating food insecurity.

Through regular village meetings, local leaders have the opportunity to deliberate on food insecurity interventions as well as lay strategies on themes like food preservation, storage, and promotion of indigenous drought-resistant foods.

Local leaders should promote the concept of community food banks, which can be used to, among others, support the vulnerable like the elderly, people living with disabilities, and the sick. Community food banks empower people to work together for the good of the locals. Locals can donate goods, produce, and available resources which are then distributed to those experiencing severe food insecurity.

Addressing food insecurity requires collective effort but local leaders should realise that their relevance extends beyond politicking.