Leaders pay it forward

Over the last couple of weeks, we have referenced the network as an intangible investment asset. Investments yield results that can be seen. Intentional leadership is similar in its yield of results.

An intentional leader knows that their legacy will be the sum of the results that can be seen. I put it to you that leadership is all about impact. Therefore, how you create that impact matters.

Wisdom comes to us through many avenues, but all of them require us to be intentional in grabbing hold of it. We need to use our eyes and ears. Grant me permission to share a piece of life’s wisdom that I have gained through my own leadership journey.

Being generous creates impact that results into a strong leadership legacy at whatever level you are. It is based on a principle called pay it forward.

If you were born before the year 2000AD, there was a popular movie by that name that illustrates this principle well. Yes, for any of our Gen-Z readers, we had movies in those days too! My son is often shocked by that revelation when I tell him.

Let us explore what this means in a practical sense. Over the course of growing my influence as a leader, I have been intentional in reflecting on my own life lessons and how they can be used to help others around me.

In his discussion on this principle to pay it forward, Brad D Smith, a leadership coach and a member of LinkedIn top voices, in his article ‘The Five Principles of Leadership’, states that “the role of a leader is to ensure those around us are ‘geniuses,’ passing along all of the wisdom that has resulted from our mistakes and failures, so they can move forward with that accumulated knowledge and make new mistakes”.

A great influence in my life is the biblical personality of Daniel, who used his knowledge and wisdom to serve five different kings in a foreign land. He was known as a companion of kings. I have no doubt that this was due to his generosity in passing on the wisdom gained. This is a principle an intentional leader should practice.

As we prepare to finish the rest of the year strong, I have a challenge for you. Your network is built on relationships that should be giving as well as taking. At the beginning of the month, I asked you to hold off on pulling out your business cards to share. This was because we have since learned that sharing them should be strategic and lead us towards our goals.

As you give your business card, you will most likely be taking someone else’s. Have you ever stopped to ask yourself what taking that business card means?

I propose that when you take someone’s business card, it will likely imply that you are willing and ready to pass on your accumulated knowledge and share your wisdom and add to their genius so that they can do better.

My lived experience has been that your knowledge is only as valuable as when it is shared.

This is what you give in the relationship as you build your network and make the most of the opportunities that open up in the rooms you are invited into. This has shaped my philosophy in the work place and with the teams that I have led.

With those I have had the privilege to mentor or coach, they know that I will always ask them how they will pay it forward. The ‘it’ can range from educational knowledge to experiences to opportunities to meet people that they have been connected to.

Once you master the art of generosity with your knowledge and network, you will find that it gives you back so much more than what you gave out.

This is the true dividend of genuine networking. In my different areas of leadership, I have found that my legacy has been built through my generosity in paying it forward.

As the year comes close to the end, consider how you will pay it forward and challenge yourself to find ways to share generously as you create impact and lay the foundation for your legacy as an intentional leader.