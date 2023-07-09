Leaders recognise unexpected chances

Last week, I challenged you to take a walk down memory lane of your leadership journey. If you did, then hopefully, you were able to marvel at the unexpected opportunities that presented themselves and I hope you were discerning enough to recognise them. During my own reflection, one thing stood out and that was how these unexpected opportunities presented themselves.

They say hindsight is 20/20 and overtime I have been able to recognise the opportunities in what seems like the most mundane things. In 2002, a chance meeting with a former university friend introduced me to the world of professional corporate governance as a certified course from the then UK Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA).

It was at the minimum a two-year professional course and as I had just completed law school and not yet sure what master’s specialisation I wanted to pursue, it seemed like a good use of my time. My friend did not recognise the influence her suggestion had on me, but it has in many ways made me very conscious of the need to grab unexpected opportunities with both hands. Looking back, I recognise that this one decision has opened multiple doors for me, both professionally and personally.

As we evolve into the leaders we want to be, the ability to recognise opportunities becomes key. This means that we are able to sit as part of interview panels and see through the nervousness of interview candidates to the gems that they will be in our teams. This means that as leaders, we are able to sift through the numerous business cards we collect at networking events and spot the one or two connections that will take our businesses to the next level.

One of the key hallmarks of a leader is to be a visionary. But this is not something many leaders are naturally born with. The ability to see the ‘diamond in the rough’ is a skill that can be learned. One of the things that I speak to in my board trainings is the director’s role to have foresight and look beyond ‘the now’ into what will futuristically influence their industry, both positively and negatively.

Although this is changing very fast, in the past research showed that women in leadership often hold back from applying for leadership roles when they do not meet all the qualifications/competences required for the role. This is not so prevalent in our male counterparts who seem to have more courage in grabbing opportunities as they are presented, not waiting for the perfect one.

As my leadership evolves, I am learning to be more courageous too. I have become better at reframing the events in my life into opportunities. An off-chance meeting after almost 15 years has resulted in not only finding myself an inspirational mentor and coach, but also the opportunity to share my leadership journey in these articles.

An opportunity only a few years ago I would have run away from, waiting for the perfect time. A seemingly random direct message from a fellow consultant on LinkedIn culminated in the beginning of my international expatriate journey in a sector that I enjoy, using my skills to influence leaders at the highest level of organisations.

In his book, The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership, John C Maxwell states unequivocally that, “Leadership is influence. Nothing more. Nothing less.” If you are a leader wanting to take your leadership to the next level, this is one book that is a worthwhile investment. Always keep in mind that it does not matter what level of your career you currently are, you are leading as you influence those around you.

This week, my challenge to you is to put on those visionary glasses and look around you. What seemingly random events are opportunities passing you by? Don’t just sit there. Grab them with both hands as your leadership continues to evolve.