Leadership and network assets

We are getting into the last quarter of the calendar year, and as a leader, you are either relieved because you are on course to meet your targets and goals or you are panicking as you realise that the time you thought you had is quickly running out! It is okay. Take a moment to breathe.

I want to share with you one of the greatest assets that every intentional leader should have in their back pocket to help them achieve their goals. It is called a network.

This month, I am dedicating the series to exploring how intentional leadership is about building or investing in your network.

Regardless of the length of time you may have been in a position of leadership, you quickly learn that everybody you meet on the journey matters.

Yes, everybody. Eventually. Why? Because as human beings we were not created to walk alone. Indeed, the bible in Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 emphasizes that when you walk with others, you get double the reward and challenges are easier to face.

For Liverpool football fans, their team motto says it all, for they never walk alone.

In my career journey, I have found this truth to be backed up in so many ways. When I was just starting out, as an invincible and ambitious lawyer, I truly believed that it was up to me to make the difference I wanted to see in the world! And of course, I would be doing it alone.

Then I stumbled upon a book by Keith Ferrazi called Never Eat Alone. I say stumbled because it was not in the leadership section of Aristoc Bookstore and it had a bright orange cover. I thought it was a cookbook with dinner hosting tips.

It was nothing of the sort. If you have not read it, spoiler alert, you won’t be able to stay the same after reading it.

One of the foundational secrets that Mr Ferrazi tells his readers is that if you want real and lasting success in any area of your life, you need to develop a super power called networking.

I acknowledge that over time, the word networking has received a bad reputation. For many, it seems akin to lobbying with a self-gratifying agenda in mind. Let me dispel that idea right now.

As an intentional leader, your objective should be relationship building. Remember, building relationships takes time and gives as much as it takes. So, let’s put away the business cards for now.

I called it a superpower and you might be asking yourself how does one develop this superpower? The good news is that you probably already have it.

This is true no matter what stage of your career you are. As an intentional leader, you need to be strategic in developing relationships, in and out of the workplace.

You can see an example of strategic relationships is in the book 5 levels of Leadership by John C Maxwell, where John expounds on strategic relationships, as the second level of leadership.

He calls it relationship based leadership as opposed to title-based leadership. It is about having a level of influence over those you lead. Influence is amoral. That means, it is neither good nor bad as an asset. It is how it is used that matters.

Why do I call it an asset? In simple terms, Wikipedia defines an asset as anything (tangible or intangible) that ‘can be used to produce positive economic value’. The Oxford Languages defines it ‘as a useful or valuable thing or person that is available to meet debts, commitments or legacies’.

Your ability to nurture your network over time serves to increase your strategic influence as a leader and open doors that your cheque book cannot.

It is an opportunity to leave a legacy as a leader. This is an intangible asset that will lead to business leads, work opportunities, seats at tables and influence over policy decisions that affect your industry and those around you.

During the next couple of weeks, I hope to show you that it really does take a village in your journey to become an intentional leader at every stage.