Leadership and the struggle to be human

Author: Patrick Katagata. PHOTO/FILE

By  Patrick Katagata Jr

What you need to know:

  • Save for Jesus Christ,  there are no perfect human beings, from biblical to contemporary times, and by implication, no perfect leaders.

On March 5, 2015, while attending Ms Dorothy Kisaka’s Destiny Leadership Consult’s Leadership Expo, renowned leadership scholar, Dr James Magara, deliberating on preparation and personal governance or character as pivotal to effective leadership, made, inter-alia, two statements, that to-date still resonate in my mind. 

