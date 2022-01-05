Leadership and the struggle to be human

On March 5, 2015, while attending Ms Dorothy Kisaka’s Destiny Leadership Consult’s Leadership Expo, renowned leadership scholar, Dr James Magara, deliberating on preparation and personal governance or character as pivotal to effective leadership, made, inter-alia, two statements, that to-date still resonate in my mind.

He observed: “It’s very tragic for a person to be elevated to a position of leadership when they are not ready for it; that’s why God took time to prepare His leaders”, adding: “The terrible thing about leadership is that it puts you in the spotlight—suddenly, every little thing you do, goes viral …” How leaders in question responsibly navigate the murky demands accompanying such challenges to be effective, remain human, yet save their souls, is a tall order.

But suffice it from the foregoing to note that save for Jesus Christ, who was man like us in all things but sin, there are no perfect human beings, from biblical to contemporary times, and by implication, no perfect leaders!

But this should never be an excuse for leaders to default on necessary and humanly tenable responsibilities, if they fully grasp why, through—and over their constituents, God gave them position and power. I draw inspiration from watching funerals of people generally believed to be iconic leaders, and habitually, write for public consumption, acclaiming reflections and/or obituaries, and important examples to imitate thereof.

Indeed, I have written about South Africa’s Nelson Mandela, Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew, Uganda’s Boniface Byanyima, Tanzania’s John Pombe Mangufuli, etc. However, almost each time I write about such deceased iconic leaders as aforementioned, I have received private scathing accounts about the same, harshly castigating them on a number of failures many, if not all of which, I was oblivious. I recall one such grim rebuttal from Mr Malik Sekou Osei, when I wrote, “Why Does The World Adore Mandela?” on June, 2013. Of course, I knew but only subtly that Nelson Mandela had won public acclaim in leadership, but failed nearly miserably in family! The flipside details Mr Malik unearthed, came to me in utter shock! With regard to praises about Mandela’s contributions to South Africa, he sent me a compelling, “Historical reality check beyond sentimentalism Part “1”’: Nelson Mandela and the Compromise, A Critical Look at Post-Apartheid South Africa and Its History”, that left me wondering if we both had been talking about the same place, and the same man!

Learning of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s demise last week, I ‘painfully’ restrained myself from writing about him, to see what others would say. Before long, I read on facebook, a post from Dr Martin Lwanga, another leadership enthusiast, that, “The passing of Archbishop Tutu at 90, has evoked differing emotions.

On one hand there are those who recognize and applaud his heroic struggle against apartheid; some others have expressed disquiet at his outspoken advocacy for LGBTQ movement. I have taken time to reflect on his life and my humble analysis is that as human beings we are all complicated and even more so, there is no life perfect, besides of Christ.

While Dr Martin Luther King Jr., stands as a larger than life civil rights crusader, more reflection of his personal life reveals personal moral failure ...” Plainly, that is how it is: there is the public and back stage. Leaders will be judged on the dominant trait, but should strike a balance.